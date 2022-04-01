Former Scalles building remains for sale, liquor license sold

On Dec. 18, Scalles restaurant at 2 York Road in Carlisle closed its doors for good after a deal to partner with George's Subs & Pizza fell through.

Since then, the vacant building has been for sale, and according to realtor Charlie Mallios, the "highest and best" use for the building is as a restaurant.

"There’s a big parking lot, there’s an apartment upstairs, and it’s a turnkey operation, which means it has everything there to run a restaurant," Mallios said. "There’s storage area, there’s prep area, there’s kitchen area. I’m a restaurateur, for 45 years, so it’s a turnkey restaurant.”

He said the building's price recently dropped from $1.5 million to $875,000 and that the building's liquor license has already been sold.

Rebecca Yearick, Community Business Redevelopment Manager of the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said the license was in the process of being transferred to the Carlisle Sports Emporium at 29 S. Middlesex Road. The sports emporium site includes the Barn at Creek's Bend, an event venue for weddings, proms, birthday parties and more, according to its website.

Mallios said that if the next owner of the Scalles building wants a liquor license, there are others available.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.