Former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier to speak at Carlisle Memorial Day ceremony

Four-time Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion and decorated Vietnam War veteran Rocky Bleier will be the guest speaker at this year's Carlisle Memorial Day ceremony on May 31.

Carlisle Joint Veterans Council president Kirk Wilson said the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Soldiers Walk at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center, at 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle. The event was moved away from the Square in Carlisle to meet COVID-19 safety requirements.

“The council would like to thank AHEC officials for opening their arms and welcoming the community to observe Memorial Day there,” Wilson said. “Masks will be required and there is plenty of room to practice 6-foot distancing.”

Rocky Bleier is one of the most beloved Pittsburgh Steelers icons, having played 12 seasons with the team as a running back best known for his work in tandem with Franco Harris.

Bleier was drafted 417th overall in the 1968 draft and played in only 10 games before being drafted by the U.S. Army to fight in the Vietnam War.

While on patrol, Bleier and his fellow soldiers were ambushed. Bleier got shot in the right leg and his right was hit with shrapnel from a grenade. Doctors did not think he would be able to return to the NFL, he said during an interview Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}