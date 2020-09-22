Former Carlisle mayor plans rally to support police

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former mayor of Carlisle has organized a “Support Our Police” rally for Saturday.

“I’ve wanted to show law enforcement they have supporters despite today’s negative attitude,” former Carlisle mayor Kirk Wilson said.

Protests broke out across the country, including several in Carlisle, against racial injustice after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of police officers May 25 in Minneapolis. A majority of those protests have focused on police reform and the Black Lives Matter social movement protesting police violence against Black people.

Wilson’s “Back the Blue” rally will begin at noon Saturday in the Carlisle Events parking lot with an entrance in the 100 block of Clay Street. It is not inside the Carlisle Fairgrounds, but adjacent to it.

Speakers will include state Sen. Mike Regan, a former U.S. marshal; Rev. Robert Goodall, pastor at Bibleway Hibener Memorial Church of God in Christ, Carlisle; Pastor Chuck Kish, police chaplain; state Rep. Barb Gleim, Carlisle; state Rep. Dawn Keefer, whose husband is a retired Pennsylvania State Police Trooper; and Jim French, retired Baltimore County Police Officer.