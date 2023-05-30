Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two major downtown vehicle parades, including one this weekend, will travel a new route through Carlisle.

Carlisle Events' Ford Parade this Saturday evening, as well as the annual Corvette Parade in late August, will stage at the Carlisle Expo Center on K Street this year.

Starting closer to home, those participating in Carlisle Events' Ford Parade will then travel south on Pitt Street and turn left and right onto High Street, with those turning left heading to the Square.

The Ford Parade will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the vehicles will stick around until about 9 p.m.