Ford Nationals event rolls into Carlisle Fairgrounds

“Whether it is full restaurants, or buyers in stores, our businesses count on these promotional events to get by year-to-year,” he said. “We will greatly miss the parade, the friends we see every year, and we will do what we can to be sure we are staying healthy so this won’t happen again.”

The burnout contest has also been canceled and, while new cars from Ford will be on display at the fairgrounds, there will not be opportunities to test drive the vehicles at the Carlisle Expo Center as there have been in the past.

These schedule changes are part of an overall health and safety plan that includes requirements to wear masks to enter the event, clearly marked areas to form socially distant lines, touchless event guide distribution and additional hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the show grounds. Seating areas have been rearranged to allow social distancing and additional bleachers have been added in the track area to allow for more distancing.

Carlisle Events has also implemented one-way foot traffic within buildings and placed clear panels between staff and guests in areas such as the food court, guest services and vendor services.