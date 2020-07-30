Ford Nationals event rolls into Carlisle Fairgrounds

This season has been different for the staff at Carlisle Events.
Shows traditionally held in May and June are now being held in July and August, and they aren’t in their traditional order.
As the Ford Nationals event rolls into town this weekend, spokesman Michael Garland said the season has played out as expected, if not a little better than expected.
“We’re just trying to roll with the punches and take it one event at a time,” he said.
The Ford Nationals show runs Friday through Sunday. Daily admission to the show is $15, and tickets or additional information are available online at www.CarlisleEvents.com.
Changes have been made to the show out of deference to the pandemic. The Ford Parade that brings the showfield vehicles into downtown Carlisle was canceled because Carlisle Events didn’t want to encourage gatherings in tight spots nor did it want to put additional pressure on restaurants already working under state-imposed constraints on occupancy, Garland said.
“It did not in good conscience and good sense make sense to encourage that sort of influx in downtown,” Garland said.
Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association said the parade will be missed.
“Whether it is full restaurants, or buyers in stores, our businesses count on these promotional events to get by year-to-year,” he said. “We will greatly miss the parade, the friends we see every year, and we will do what we can to be sure we are staying healthy so this won’t happen again.”
The burnout contest has also been canceled and, while new cars from Ford will be on display at the fairgrounds, there will not be opportunities to test drive the vehicles at the Carlisle Expo Center as there have been in the past.
These schedule changes are part of an overall health and safety plan that includes requirements to wear masks to enter the event, clearly marked areas to form socially distant lines, touchless event guide distribution and additional hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the show grounds. Seating areas have been rearranged to allow social distancing and additional bleachers have been added in the track area to allow for more distancing.
Carlisle Events has also implemented one-way foot traffic within buildings and placed clear panels between staff and guests in areas such as the food court, guest services and vendor services.
Garland said Carlisle Events has been working with everyone from vendors to participants to ticket holders who maybe were not comfortable with coming to the event this year and has worked with them to “make good in whatever way they are most comfortable.” About 75-80% of the vendors have returned to the show and are happy to be there since they are looking to move the extra inventory on hand due to cancellations of other events, he said.
On the flip side, Garland said there are also people coming to the show to spend money because they, too, have no other events at which to buy car parts.
That’s not to say the numbers aren’t expected to be down from previous years.
Historically, the Ford Nationals show draws more than 3,000 vehicles. Garland said the show will likely see more than 2,000 cars this year, but won’t touch the 3,000 mark.
Also, in a change up from previous years, the Ford show is closing out the “summer of muscle” series that includes the Chevrolet and Chrysler shows rather than launching it. The show was originally scheduled for June 5-7 but Carlisle Events made the announcement to postpone the show on May 1, given the uncertainty around the county’s reopening status by the time of the show.
Changing the date of a show this side isn’t an easy task. Garland said they coordinated calendars to steer clear of events being planned by other promoters and worked with midway partners, Ford and concessionaires to make sure proposed replacement dates would work. It’s one thing to pick a date, but the new date wouldn’t work without those key partners.
“There are so many moving parts that go into selecting a date or, in this case, a make-good date which we’ve never had to do before as a company,” Garland said. “We had never postponed an event and now we’ve done it three times this year.”
One of the biggest struggles, though, has been making sure people know the events are still happening in the face of ever-present rumors that they have been canceled. Aside from a couple of car auctions, all of Carlisle Events have, or will be, held though some will have new dates.
“The rumor mill has been full force this summer and that’s been a challenge,” Garland said, adding that the best place for updated information is the Carlisle Events website.
Despite the challenges, the show field at the fairgrounds was starting to take shape during Thursday’s set up day and would be ready to welcome visitors who are comfortable being outside with the health and safety precautions the event has put into place.
“You can feel comfortable with being here and you can get some entertainment,” he said. “I promise that if you walk down the aisle and you look at a car, something is going to jog your memory from a bygone era.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
