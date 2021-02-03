Food distribution planned in Carlisle dubbed 'French Toast Connection'

The "French Toast Connection" is coming to four locations to help the community.

Food bags containing one loaf of bread, one gallon of milk and one dozen eggs will be given to those in need at four events through the month of February.

The first event will be at Plainfield First Church of God, 2089 Newville Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday.

Two more donation events will be in downtown Carlisle from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12, at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ, 223 Walnut St., and at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Education Center, 154 Lincoln St. Organizers will have 250 bags at each location.

A fourth event will be at South Fairview First Church of God, 1212 Centerville Road, Newville, from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 26.

The giveaway grew out of a Dec. 21 event that saw hundreds of people line up at the Carlisle police station to get a free 25-pound box of cheese, potatoes and other staples. Though 800 boxes were given away, Project SHARE Chief Executive Officer Bob Weed knew that wouldn't last so he approached Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis and pastors Robert Woodall and Jeff Gibelius, who had organized the giveaway, and told them he may have a source for milk, bread and eggs. He asked if they would be willing to do a regular distribution.