Food distribution planned in Carlisle dubbed 'French Toast Connection'

The "French Toast Connection" is coming to four locations to help the community.
Food bags containing one loaf of bread, one gallon of milk and one dozen eggs will be given to those in need at four events through the month of February.
The first event will be at Plainfield First Church of God, 2089 Newville Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday.
Two more donation events will be in downtown Carlisle from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12, at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ, 223 Walnut St., and at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Education Center, 154 Lincoln St. Organizers will have 250 bags at each location.
A fourth event will be at South Fairview First Church of God, 1212 Centerville Road, Newville, from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
The giveaway grew out of a Dec. 21 event that saw hundreds of people line up at the Carlisle police station to get a free 25-pound box of cheese, potatoes and other staples. Though 800 boxes were given away, Project SHARE Chief Executive Officer Bob Weed knew that wouldn't last so he approached Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis and pastors Robert Woodall and Jeff Gibelius, who had organized the giveaway, and told them he may have a source for milk, bread and eggs. He asked if they would be willing to do a regular distribution.
The men took the idea to colleagues ministering mostly in local historically Black churches. They agreed, saying the effort was a way to serve neighbors in need without regard to religion, race or documentation.
“This is a ‘no questions asked’ deal," said Gibelius, lead pastor of Second Presbyterian Church. "We hope to reach people who might not feel comfortable asking for help at Project SHARE. Many people are struggling now who have never been in this position before. COVID is humbling all of us.”
Landis suggested a name for the free food initiative, the “French Toast Connection,” based to some degree on people's penchant for picking up eggs, milk and bread when snowstorms are predicted.
“People who haven’t eaten French toast in years suddenly want all the ingredients to get through the snow. The shelves are empty,” he said.
The group chose two strategically located churches in downtown Carlisle as distribution centers: Shiloh Baptist, pastored by Rev. Daniel Keys, and Bibleway Church of God in Christ, where Woodall pastors and hosts the monthly meetings of faith leaders who gather to pray and discuss how to address challenges facing the Carlisle community, such as race relations and COVID vaccinations.
Woodall’s congregation is supplying about half the volunteers necessary for the giveaway. Volunteers will also come from Shiloh Baptist, other local congregations and the general community. Carlisle Police will provide traffic control.
