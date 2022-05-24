Five Questions: Afghan refugees marry in Carlisle after wedding plans interrupted in Taliban takeover

For those who happened to visit Biddle Mission Park earlier this month, they may have witnessed a wedding long in the making.

Sameer and Tamana, whose last names are being withheld over security concerns for their families in Afghanistan, are among that country's refugees who now live in Carlisle. The two had their wedding plans interrupted during the chaos of the Taliban's takeover, but now in Carlisle, they were able to go ahead with their marriage — albeit with fewer family members able to attend.

Sameer answered a few questions about his wedding and what his journey has been like so far in making it to Carlisle.

Q: How did you two meet and how long have you been together?

A: Actually we are cousins, so we know each other from childhood. We got engaged in childhood, and we got married after fall of Afghanistan on Aug. 22, 2021, as it was an emergency. From that day, we’ve been together.

Q: When was the wedding initially planned, and what got in the way?

A: We were about to get married in September 2021, but because of the fall of Afghanistan, we got married in August because I was about to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible; so our (civil ceremony) wedding was very simple between my mom and dad and my wife, Tamana and her mom and dad. For me, it was not possible to leave Tamana in Afghanistan.

Q: Can you describe your evacuation from Afghanistan?

A: Our evacuation journey started on the night of Aug. 28. I was in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and that night I got in contact with my colleague. He is a U.S. army officer. He helped me get out from Afghanistan. My journey started from that night; we got evacuated from Kabul to Mazar-e Sharif, another city of Afghanistan, to a safe house. I got stuck in Mazar-e Sharif for 40 days. After 40 days, we traveled from Mazar-e Sharif to Qatar. We were in Qatar for 42 days, then we landed in America at Philadelphia international airport. After landing in Philadelphia, we went to the New Jersey camp. We were in camp for three months. After 3 months, on Feb. 14, 2022, we came to Carlisle. Along in this journey, my youngest sister, Husna, was with me.

Q: Who was able to attend your wedding? Do you still have family left in Afghanistan?

A: Yes. In my wedding, my case worker, Alex Swan, and the volunteer team and lots of other families from Carlisle were in my wedding. Yes, I left my complete family back in Afghanistan. My mom, dad, brother, sister-in-law, my oldest sister, my nephews, they all are in Afghanistan and still their life is in danger. Even my wife's family we left back in Afghanistan. We are all worried for them; we are trying to get them here to be safe.

Q: What are your hopes with your future here in Carlisle?

A: We are very happy and feeling very safe in Carlisle. As we start our life from zero, we are working to build a life for us in here.

