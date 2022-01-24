Five apply to fill vacant seat on Carlisle borough council

A vacant seat on the Carlisle Borough Council could be filled this week.

The council could select a new member at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Borough Hall, 53 W. South St.

The borough reported in Monday that five candidates are vying for the position:

Meghan Anderson, 1000 block of Northfield Drive

Ethel Carryer, 200 block of South West Street

M. Catherine Mellen, 200 block of South Pitt Street

David Sheridan, 200 block of West Baltimore Street

Curtis Thompson, 300 block of North West Street

The council plans to interview each candidate at Thursday's meeting, and it could select one of them to be sworn in as a council member the same night.

The seat opened when former Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz resigned to accept his newly elected position as mayor. The council sought registered voters who have lived in borough for at least a year to fill the vacant position.

Each applicant was required to provide a resume and letter of interest along with answers to the following questions by last week:

Why do you want to serve on Carlisle Borough Council? What prior experience can you bring to Borough Council that will benefit the Carlisle community? What objectives and projects do you envision Carlisle pursuing in the next five years?

Information about the vacancy and candidates can be found on the borough’s website.

State law dictates that the council has 30 days from a member's resignation to fill any vacancy; in this case the deadline would fall on Feb. 2.

If the council fails to select a new member, that responsibility would fall to the Vacancy Board. That board is composed of members of the council which, under the borough’s Home Rule Charter, includes the mayor, as well as Vacancy Board Chair Sonya Browne.

The Vacancy Board would then advertise a meeting within 15 days beyond the Feb. 2 deadline to fill the position with someone who would hold office until Jan. 2, 2024. The seat would be up for election in the 2023 municipal elections.

State law calls for the individual appointed by the vacancy board to hold office "until the first Monday in January after the first municipal election occurring more than 60 days after the vacancy occurs." Municipal elections occur every two years and the first Monday in January 2024 is a holiday, so the term date was moved to the following day, Jan. 2, 2024, in accordance with the state Borough Code.

According to Shultz, filling council vacancies is relatively uncommon for the Carlisle Borough Council.

"Council plans to conduct a public interview process like those followed in 2005, 2012 and 2017 when council was responsible for filling the unexpired term of Councilor Fishman, Mayor Wilson and Councilor Bires, respectively,” Shultz said in the news release.

Shultz said the special meeting will also include an opportunity for public comment, as is customary with all other meetings. Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis encouraged public involvement.

“The borough encourages the Carlisle community to attend the Jan. 27 meeting either in-person or virtually," she said in a news release. "The five candidates will share their responses and perspectives to the topics covered in their written material, as well as answer additional questions that any member of council may pose during the evening’s meeting."

The meeting can be live-streamed via the Carlisle Borough’s Facebook page, and anyone with further questions can contact Shultz at 717-240-6920 or Landis at 717-240-6922.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

