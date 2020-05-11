Fire Sunday morning destroys row home in Carlisle

An early morning fire Sunday on North East Street in Carlisle destroyed a row home, damaged two other structures and displaced five adults, Borough Fire Chief Jeff Snyder said Monday.
No firefighters and none of the residents were injured. Four of the five adults are receiving help from the local Red Cross chapter while the fifth person has found help elsewhere, Snyder said.
Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a two-story row home at 157 N. East St. around 5:12 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames in the attic and second floor, the chief said. The fire spread horizontally and vertically to the adjoining row homes at 153 and 159 N. East St., he said.
Flames broke through and collapsed the roof at 157, rendering that building a total loss, while causing some structural damage to the other two homes, Snyder said. Both units also sustained smoke and water damage, but can be repaired, he said. The borough has condemned 157 N. East St.
Once the flames broke through and collapsed the roof, firefighters adjusted their plan and took a defensive posture to minimize the damage to the other two homes, Snyder said. “They did outstanding work.”
He added the fire was put down within 20 minutes, leaving the crews to overhaul the scene and extinguish hotspots. The last unit left the scene around 9:45 a.m.
Though believed to be accidental, the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by Carlisle Police Department Detective Tom Dolan, Snyder said. The fire displaced the three adults living at 157 N. East St. and one adult each from 153 and 159 N. East St. The resident of 153 is the one who found help elsewhere.
A second alarm was needed to draw enough manpower to the scene, Snyder said. The units that responded include Union Fire Company, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Carlisle Barracks, Monroe, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Citizens-Mount Holly, North Middleton, Friendship Hose and West End.
