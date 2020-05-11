Fire Sunday morning destroys row home in Carlisle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An early morning fire Sunday on North East Street in Carlisle destroyed a row home, damaged two other structures and displaced five adults, Borough Fire Chief Jeff Snyder said Monday.

No firefighters and none of the residents were injured. Four of the five adults are receiving help from the local Red Cross chapter while the fifth person has found help elsewhere, Snyder said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a two-story row home at 157 N. East St. around 5:12 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames in the attic and second floor, the chief said. The fire spread horizontally and vertically to the adjoining row homes at 153 and 159 N. East St., he said.

Flames broke through and collapsed the roof at 157, rendering that building a total loss, while causing some structural damage to the other two homes, Snyder said. Both units also sustained smoke and water damage, but can be repaired, he said. The borough has condemned 157 N. East St.

Once the flames broke through and collapsed the roof, firefighters adjusted their plan and took a defensive posture to minimize the damage to the other two homes, Snyder said. “They did outstanding work.”