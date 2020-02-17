Fire crews responding to fire in Carlisle

Fire crews from around the area and additional units are responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue in Carlisle Monday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m., fire was still visible in the upper story windows of a home on Chestnut Avenue, an alley behind West South Street. Thick black smoke was visible in the surrounding Carlisle area.

A number of streets are blocked off by units including Pitt Street and Arch Street from West South to Walnut streets, with crews from Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Union, North Middleton and Carlisle Barracks responding to the scene early, with more crews on the way.

An official at the house fire said everyone is out of the building, though reports from the scene indicate someone was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

