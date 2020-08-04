Federal lawsuit filed against Dickinson College over sexual assault case mismanagement

“The administration continues to demonstrate a lack of commitment to a safe environment for the Dickinson community. I hope my lawsuit forces Dickinson to recognize its mistakes, begin following the law, and their own commitment to the students they are supposed to serve.” McAvoy says in the lawsuit.

Dickinson’s Title IX Policies and Procedures state that all sexual assault cases should be completed within 60 days. McAvoy’s case took seven months to complete.

“Because of Dickinson’s deliberate delays and willful inaction, Ms. McAvoy’s attacker was able to hurt at least two other students on campus after she reported the sexual assault,” said Miltenberg, McAvoy’s attorney.

When Dickinson did find McAvoy’s attacker had sexually assaulted her, the school then placed her attacker on probation for a semester and lifted the no-contact order meant to protect her from her attacker.