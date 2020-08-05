Federal lawsuit filed against Dickinson College over sexual assault case handling

The student would not return to campus after the college finalized a report in July 2018 that ordered a semester suspension. The college would allow him to return to campus afterward and it dropped the No Contact Directive against him. The lawsuit alleges that all penalties were dropped when the student did not return to campus, and there was no mention in his record of being found responsible for the assault despite the investigation agreeing with her version of events.

Upset about the way the college handled her case, McAvoy in January 2020 wrote an op-ed in the Dickinsonian calling the college out for its delay in the investigation and for the way at least one professor treated her, telling her to “get over [the assault]” when she asked about accommodations during the investigation.

Though there were immediately sit-ins by college students and a written response in the Dickinsonian from the college, it wasn’t until April 2020 that McAvoy said she received information from the provost that the college had spoken to the faculty member in question, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit says she never heard if there were any consequences for his treatment of her.