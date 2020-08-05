Federal lawsuit filed against Dickinson College over sexual assault case handling

After her editorial in Dickinson College’s student newspaper spurred sit-ins and protests on the Carlisle campus, a recent graduate is now suing the college over failing to conduct a proper sexual assault investigation and to change its practices in light of her case.
Rose McAvoy and her attorney filed a lawsuit on July 31 against Dickinson College, alleging that more than two years after the assault, the college deletes recordings of interviews even before the conclusion of Title IX cases and does not accurately report sexual misconduct in its annual safety report.
The accusations stem from an October 2017 incident on the college campus in which McAvoy alleges she was assaulted and touched inappropriately by another student. After speaking with an acting Title IX coordinator at the college in early November, McAvoy asked to proceed with a formal investigation.
Her lawsuit alleges, however, that the student in question wasn’t told about the allegations, the investigation or the No Contact Directive against him until days after the investigation began, and that no effort was made by the college to ensure he would have no contact with her over the course of what would be a five-month investigation that is required to take 60 days. She said the college had even assigned the male student to live in the same dormitory as her — in the room next to hers — for the fall 2018 semester, and that assignment only changed after he sought a different location himself and not when she filed a complaint.
The student would not return to campus after the college finalized a report in July 2018 that ordered a semester suspension. The college would allow him to return to campus afterward and it dropped the No Contact Directive against him. The lawsuit alleges that all penalties were dropped when the student did not return to campus, and there was no mention in his record of being found responsible for the assault despite the investigation agreeing with her version of events.
Upset about the way the college handled her case, McAvoy in January 2020 wrote an op-ed in the Dickinsonian calling the college out for its delay in the investigation and for the way at least one professor treated her, telling her to “get over [the assault]” when she asked about accommodations during the investigation.
Though there were immediately sit-ins by college students and a written response in the Dickinsonian from the college, it wasn’t until April 2020 that McAvoy said she received information from the provost that the college had spoken to the faculty member in question, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit says she never heard if there were any consequences for his treatment of her.
The lawsuit alleges that though the college apologized and admitted to taking too long on the investigation and to knowing about the complaint against the professor during the investigation, the college continues to destroy evidence of Title IX proceedings, specifically recordings of interviews, and it isn’t accurately reporting sexual misconduct in its annual Security and Fire Safety Report. The lawsuit said McAvoy’s case was never accurately reflected in the report, and despite the college saying it was counted in the wrong area, a revision of the report shows the case was added with no detraction from any other area of the report.
The lawsuit claims five counts against the college: hostile education environment/sexually hostile culture, deliberate indifference to assault, negligence, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress and breach of implied or express contract. The lawsuit also asks for injunctive relief requiring the college to redress its violations and enforce a comprehensive sexual harassment policy, punitive damages and an award of damages that includes tuition reimbursement, payment of expenses incurred as a consequence of the assault and damages due to deprivation of equal access to education benefits and emotional pain and suffering.
