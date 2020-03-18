Farmers on the Square to open outdoor market next week
Farmers on the Square to open outdoor market next week

Farmers on the Square

Radishes are displayed for sale during Farmers on the Square in Carlisle in 2018.

 Sentinel file

As the county and state grapple with business closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Carlisle's Farmers on the Square said Wednesday that its market will open next week to provide what it considers an essential service.

"Outdoor, local food markets are essential for all members of our community to access fresh, healthy food during these times, and we are carefully following all guidelines as we prepare for market," the group said in an email Wednesday.

Farmers on the Square is planning to have its outdoor market next Wednesday, March 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the usual corner of High and Hanover streets. The group notes this plan may change as state and federal guidelines change.

Though the market will take place at its usual time and place, organizers say they are making adjustments.

Vendors will be spaced 10 or more feet apart to reduce crowding and they will wear gloves at all times, changing them frequently. Organizers will regularly clean frequently touched surfaces, and there will be a hand-washing station and hand sanitizer available for market customers to use.

The market notes that only vendors will be handling food/market products before a sale in order to reduce the number of people touching items. There will be no samples at the market, and no food will be prepared at the market.

Farmers on Square asks that people with symptoms of COVID-19 stay home, and that people at higher risk of getting complications from the disease also consider staying home. Such individuals can ask a friend to pick something up if they want something.

For those who do attend the market, organizers ask customers say 6 feet apart from one another based on social distancing guidelines, follow hygienic practices and to not return egg cartons or other containers to vendors.

