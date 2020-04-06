Farmers on the Square adds pick-up, senior shopping to weekly market

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Farmers on the Square has added a shopping time for senior citizens and pick-up options to its services as it starts its weekly markets for the spring and summer.

The market will be open from 2:30 to 3 p.m. for senior citizens. Everyone else is welcome to shop from 3 to 6 p.m.

Most of the market's vendors are also taking pre-orders to allow customers to pick-up completed orders at the market. Each vendor has different deadlines for ordering. Information about what is available and how to order can be found at tinyurl.com/fotspreorders.

In accordance with guidance from the CDC and Gov. Tom Wolf, the market also encourages vendors, customers, market staff and volunteers to wear a cloth mask while at the market.

Organizers also ask that shoppers minimize the amount of time they spend at the market, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet while at market and pay for their purchases with touchless options like ApplePay or SamsungPay where possible.

Organizers also ask that shoppers leave their dogs at home to help with social distancing.

