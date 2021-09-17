Fall food resurgence: Four new restaurants open in downtown Carlisle

Bryan promised a “good vibe and good food” at the restaurant which, from the smell of the food to the banana tree in the backyard to the mural in the restroom, is Bryan’s effort to be an ambassador for his home island.

“I’m making it a way to introduce my culture to Carlisle which has given so much opportunity,” he said. “I’m bringing a little bit of St. Lucia to Carlisle.”

Dough & Arrows

Another newcomer, Dough & Arrows, celebrated a ribbon cutting on Sept. 9 followed by their official grand opening on Sept. 11.

“It’s such a huge relief after all of the setbacks we’ve had to actually finally have people in the shop,” said Crystal Blevins, who owns the shop with her husband, Brandon.

Difficulties with contractors forced the couple to take over the entire renovation project at 105 N. Hanover St. The building now looks completely different, and Crystal is looking forward to hearing families in the store having a good time and playing the games built into the tables.