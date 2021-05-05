 Skip to main content
Fairground Avenue to be closed 4-6 weeks as Carlisle Connectivity Project moves ahead
Fairground Avenue work 1

Crews work along Fairground Avenue in Carlisle on April 27. The work is part of the Carlisle Connectivity project.

 Tammie Gitt

Carlisle Borough announced Wednesday that Fairground Avenue will close to through-traffic beginning Tuesday, May 11.

The closure will begin north of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and will continue for four to six weeks, weather permitting.

The work is part of the TIGER Project, a portion of an overall project known as the Carlisle Connectivity Project that is designed to improve transportation infrastructure in and around former industrial sites on the north end of the borough.

The TIGER Project, so named for the $5 million Federal Highway Administration grant that is helping to finance the project, includes the reconstruction of the portion of Fairground Avenue from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks north to B Street, installation of a 3-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, reconstruction of B Street from Fairground Avenue to North College Street and installation of a 4-point roundabout at the intersection of North College and B Street.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

