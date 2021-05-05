Fairground Avenue to be closed 4-6 weeks as Carlisle Connectivity Project moves ahead

Carlisle Borough announced Wednesday that Fairground Avenue will close to through-traffic beginning Tuesday, May 11.

The closure will begin north of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and will continue for four to six weeks, weather permitting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The work is part of the TIGER Project, a portion of an overall project known as the Carlisle Connectivity Project that is designed to improve transportation infrastructure in and around former industrial sites on the north end of the borough.

The TIGER Project, so named for the $5 million Federal Highway Administration grant that is helping to finance the project, includes the reconstruction of the portion of Fairground Avenue from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks north to B Street, installation of a 3-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, reconstruction of B Street from Fairground Avenue to North College Street and installation of a 4-point roundabout at the intersection of North College and B Street.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.