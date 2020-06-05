Facing the long-term impacts of the pandemic, Community CARES in urgent need of new space

Before he broke his hip, Larry was staying with friends and sometimes sleeping in the woods. Linda was living with her daughter’s father. Carl’s home of decades burned down.
All three began staying with Community CARES, a Carlisle-based assistance network for the homeless, and for the past two months have been sleeping in the Stuart Community Center on Franklin Street, the borough’s parks and recreation building that was converted to a shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the borough needing to start its summer youth programs, Community CARES will need to vacate the Stuart Center – June 4 was the proposed date, although that’s not set in stone, according to Community CARES director Beth Kempf.
The search for new accommodations highlights a nationwide problem. In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the nation’s lingering homelessness problem, as communities like Carlisle sought ways to provide socially-distanced shelter for the un-housed in order to stem the spread of the virus.
As pandemic restrictions lift, however, advocates fear that the homelessness issue will be swept back under the rug, and likely end up worse than it was before - especially if the post-pandemic economic recovery is as slow as it was after the last recession.
“While everyone is coming out of the pandemic ... we’re in more of a crisis than we were before,” Kempf said. “For a large group like mine, with the makeshift system we’ve had, this is just the beginning.”
Community CARES has a facility on North Penn Street in Carlisle, but this is a day facility, where people can come intermittently for meals and showers; it can’t hold everyone all at once, overnight. Area churches that partner with Kempf’s organization provide sleeping space on a rotating basis.
“Our day center is not large enough to house the number of people we have,” Kempf said. “There isn’t a facility, so far, that can accommodate the size of the population. If we absolutely had to accommodate in our day center only, the maximum we could house overnight is about 10 people.”
At the Stuart Community Center, however, 45 clients are able to comfortably stay overnight - and they don’t have to shuffle between churches every evening, something that provides a better sense of place and is physically easier for clients like Larry as his hip recovers.
“Since coming here, it’s been a lot less stressful,” Larry said. “There’s so much more room. I feel like we’ve become one big family, too.”
Going back to the old system is a tenuous proposition, given that many churches are not fully operational due to ongoing pandemic concerns. Where exactly everyone will go, unless some sort of facility is found, is up in the air.
“We’re just trying to find a space that can accommodate what we’re doing without shrinking our numbers,” Kempf said.
She stressed that the borough is not kicking the group to the curb and “in no way pushing us out the door.”
“The plan always was that we would move out in June so they could resume camps for kids, which is very necessary right now,” Kempf said.
But the demand for homelessness assistance is likely to grow, not decline – for every client that successfully finds their own home and leaves the Community CARES network, two more are being referred, Kempf said.
“We’ve been getting call after call. Even without evictions, there were so many people losing the place they were staying,” Kempf said. “Once we hit July 10 with evictions, we’re really worried. Our system is too makeshift for this pandemic.”
Last month - with a state Supreme Court pandemic order limiting legal proceedings, including evictions, set to expire – Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order extending the eviction moratorium to July 10.
Once that goes by the wayside, it’s unclear what will happen. Last week, the state legislature passed a bill allocating much of Pennsylvania’s discretionary grants under the federal CARES Act pandemic relief package; this includes $175 million for rental and mortgage assistance, and $10 million for homelessness assistance grants, to be disbursed through various state agencies.
“We are really concerned about the ongoing impacts,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania. “With so many people already on the brink of homelessness before the pandemic, we want to do everything we can to garner more resources to keep them from falling into homelessness.”
As Chamberlain and others have pointed out, the conditions for increased homelessness existed long before COVID-19.
Housing costs in Pennsylvania, including in Cumberland County, have risen much faster than wages over the past decade; in 2010, 29.1 percent of county renters were paying over 35 percent of their income for housing. By 2018, that number has risen to 34.2 percent of households, according to U.S. Census data.
Some of the residents at Community CARES are a case in point. The warehouse where Linda works has increased her hours due to the pandemic, but with the housing stock limited, and realtors shut down, she’s still having a hard time finding a place into which she can afford to move herself and her daughter.
Carl receives Social Security and is in the process of getting Veterans’ Administration benefits for his past military service. If this was 30 years ago, he estimated, he’d have enough money to replace the home he lost to the fire.
“It’s unbelievable how there’s no affordable housing in this area anymore,” he said. “For me to buy a place and start over, pay another mortgage – I’m too old for that.”
The pandemic-induced economic downturn has many observers worried that the least fortunate will face the brunt of another recession on top of the one from a decade ago, whose recovery, by some metrics, was never made in full.
The Harrisburg-Carlisle metro zone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, didn't see unemployment go back down to its 2007 low of under four percent until 2018. During those years, the mid-line worker saw their earnings grow only about a tenth of a percent annually; median wages in the Harrisburg-Carlisle area were only 1.3 percent higher in May of 2019 than they were 12 years earlier, adjusting for inflation.
“Not only was inequality a cause of the recession, it was a consequence,” said Emily Marshall, an economics professor with Dickinson College.
There is rising fear that the COVID-19 recession could be a replay, with similar ill effects for the marginal population, especially if federal stimulus programs aren’t renewed.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, an additional $600 weekly benefit for unemployment enacted under the CARES Act, will end July 31, right at the time that Pennsylvanians will be facing resumption of evictions and foreclosures. Additional federal stimulus checks were included in House Democrats' plan that passed last month, but this has yet to be taken up in the Senate.
While many of the Community CARES clients don’t have the work history - or even a Social Security number - needed to get such benefits, Kempf said, some do. Linda said she was able to get her stimulus check, and plans to use it toward striking out on her own.
But if and when these social safety nets end, the backslide for the least fortunate could jeopardize the recovery as a whole.
“Those programs stop, and we start to see the risk of a double-dip or a w-shaped business cycle,” Marshall said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.