Facing the long-term impacts of the pandemic, Community CARES in urgent need of new space

“We are really concerned about the ongoing impacts,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania. “With so many people already on the brink of homelessness before the pandemic, we want to do everything we can to garner more resources to keep them from falling into homelessness.”

As Chamberlain and others have pointed out, the conditions for increased homelessness existed long before COVID-19.

Housing costs in Pennsylvania, including in Cumberland County, have risen much faster than wages over the past decade; in 2010, 29.1 percent of county renters were paying over 35 percent of their income for housing. By 2018, that number has risen to 34.2 percent of households, according to U.S. Census data.

Some of the residents at Community CARES are a case in point. The warehouse where Linda works has increased her hours due to the pandemic, but with the housing stock limited, and realtors shut down, she’s still having a hard time finding a place into which she can afford to move herself and her daughter.

Carl receives Social Security and is in the process of getting Veterans’ Administration benefits for his past military service. If this was 30 years ago, he estimated, he’d have enough money to replace the home he lost to the fire.