Exchange Club of Carlisle awards students

The Exchange Club of Carlisle in June announced it has selected its Youth of the Year from three local high schools.

The three students are chosen based on their GPA, extra curricular activities and service to the community. Each student is awarded a certificate and a check for $500.

This year’s Youth of the Year are Kaylee Enck of Big Spring High School, Lily Bistline of Boiling Springs High School and Xenia Makosky of Carlisle High School.

The Exchange Club also selected its Accepting the Challenge of Excellence awardee. The student is selected from graduating seniors at the area schools, based on the student overcoming adversity while working toward graduation. The student also receives a certificate and $500 check.

This year’s awardee is Samantha Gries of Big Spring High School.

