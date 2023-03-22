At first, Norma Frame wasn’t sold on Starlights’ name.

But as the program, featuring modified sports for players with disabilities, officially developed at Carlisle United Methodist Church, it grew on her.

“We have stars everywhere, and so it really is a blessing to have that name because everybody shines,” said Frame, who serves as the program’s coordinator. “Everybody shines in something that they do, basketball [or] shaking hands with another person; if you have autism, it’s a big deal.”

Starlights allows people age 12 and older to participate in various sports throughout the year that are adapted to fit physical and intellectual disabilities.

Frame explained that the program allows players to socialize, build friendships and develop skills like teamwork and supporting others.

“There’s no win or lose, everyone is successful,” she said. “We don’t call people winners. We don’t lose games. So everyone is successful, but the most important thing is the fellowship and learning how to support each other through good times and bad times.”

Basketball season takes place in the winter, and this year pickleball made its Starlights debut at the same time. With springtime comes baseball, softball and tee ball. During the summer, many players play bocce ball with Special Olympics and the fall features a variety of other activities including walking, movie days and lunch events.

Starlights basketball wrapped up its winter season with a final game this past Saturday followed by an awards ceremony recognizing players for sportsmanship and teamwork.

While the program officially launched at the church about two years ago, Frame said there wasn’t a local organized program that existed before then. Instead, parents of individuals with disabilities got together informally and held activities wherever they could find gym space to do so.

After years of doing this with her son, Stephen, 43, who has Down syndrome, Frame went to church Executive Pastor Mira Hewlett about developing a program.

Hewlett was all for it.

“I think as a church, we’re always looking for gaps in our community ... how we can help fill those gaps,” she said. “So this was a gap that as we were talking about it that particularly for those with special needs, community is really important, and also knowing that churches are welcoming to them and to their families, and we had space that we could do it, so it kind of all worked out in the right season to make it happen.”

Hewlett explained the program allows the church to live up to its message that “all are welcome.”

“Starlights gives us an opportunity to [remember] that we’re all created by God uniquely, and it looks different, and that’s okay and that’s something we want to celebrate,” she said.

Once the decision to form Starlights was made, then came the process of actually developing the program, including determining a rationale, introducing safety measures and recruiting and training volunteers who go through a process of obtaining a variety of clearances to make the program safer.

The name Starlights came from a church Hewlett attended in Bloomsburg who had a similar program under that name. During the development process, Frame and Hewlett reached out to that church to learn more about their program and get permission to use the name.

Last year, Starlights basketball saw approximately nine or 10 players in its first organized season. This year’s basketball games drew up to about 28 players from various parts of Central Pennsylvania.

Frame said she hopes to develop a similar program for children younger than 12, though she’s not sure what that will look like yet.

“I’ll tell you what I have parents say to me, ‘This is so wonderful, thank you for doing this; this allows our family member to come out and to participate in something and know that they’re going to leave feeling good,’” she said.

Stephen Frame has competed in both of Starlights’ basketball seasons, but has been playing with his friend, George Griffie, 42, for more than 20 years, enough time for him to perfect his three-point shot. He’s also developed his dribbling and passing skills.

“He’s pretty good,” Griffie said of his teammate.

Griffie, who has an intellectual disability, said involvement with Starlights has helped him to learn sportsmanship as he shakes other players’ hands at the end of each game. He also enjoys the friendships he’s built through the program.

“I like seeing everyone,” he said.

Starlights’ softball, baseball and tee ball season will kick off April 22 and run every Saturday through May 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Individuals interested in playing or volunteering can contact Carlisle United Methodist Church at 717-249-1512.

