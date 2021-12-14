Event to raise money for Salvation Army of Carlisle

The 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland shopping event at the Carlisle Expo Center this weekend will double as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Carlisle.

TriState Event Planning is hosting the event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carlisle Expo Center at 100 K St., Carlisle.

The event features more than 100 vendors selling wares for Christmas shopping, and food trucks will also be on-site, which includes Dough & Arrows, Dougies BBQ and Sauces, Funnel N' Around, Ragged Edge Roasting Company, Sweet Rollers and Race to Taste Curbside Grill.

Santa will also be at the event and available for photos for a $5 fee, which also includes ornament crafts and a ticket for hot cocoa from the snack bar. The Shippensburg Blaskapelle German Band will also be at the event from 1 to 3 p.m. both days to play Christmas music.

And while the event offers a way for last-minute shoppers to purchase their gifts - as well as take part in raffle baskets and door prizes - TriState Events said that, for the first year, it will also collect items for the Salvation Army.

In addition to collecting new, unwrapped toys, as well as clothes, jackets, coats and shoes, the company is also hoping to collect donations of much-needed items, including toilet paper, trash bags, bathroom cleaners, spaghetti sauce, salad dressing, mayonnaise, Knorr rice and noodle sides, egg noodles, canned vegetables, air fresheners, body lotion, stamps, socks and slippers.

TriState Events said it is also looking for gift cards in the $5 to $10 amounts that can be offered as Bingo prizes and at senior center parties throughout the year.

The items can be brought to the event, and items will be donated to the Salvation Army the Monday after the event.

For more information, email TriState Events at events@tristateevents.org or call 717-262-8839.

