Event company to host festival, Toys for Tots fundraiser at Carlisle Expo Center

TriState Event Planning Services will host the 4th annual Fall Harvest Fest and Toys for Tots Fundraiser at the end of the month at the Carlisle Expo Center.

The Fall Harvest Fest is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. The free-admission event will feature trick-or-treating for children Oct. 29, as well as on Oct. 30 if the candy lasts.

There will also be a virtual costume contest for adults, children and vendors, with winners announced at the event. Those interested can RSVP on eventbrite.com and go to the registration table at the expo center.

Though the event is free, it also doubles as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots in Cumberland County.

There will be a Kid’s Zone where attendees can purchase 25 tickets for $5 to play more than 10 carnival-like games to win prizes, decorate pumpkins or visit reptiles. The sale of the tickets will go to funds used to purchase more toys for Toys for Tots.

Raffle tickets will also be sold for more than 50-plus raffle baskets, with those funds also going toward purchasing more toys for Toys for Tots.

Carlisle Area School District will also provide one of its buses, with TriState Events’ goal of filling the bus with toys for the Marine Corps fundraiser. Volunteers will help collect toys at the location.

There will also be vendors at the event, along with live music from country singer Ryan Jewel, Chambersburg light rock band For the Rest and country singer Chris Darlington.