End of an era: George's Flowers to close Saturday after more than a century of serving Carlisle

That emotional connection to its customers is what makes the flower business special, whether it was making sprays for funerals, last-minute apology bouquets for a spouse or providing arrangements for events. George said he hopes that when people remember George's Flowers they remember what all of his predecessors tried to do – put out a creative, quality product.

The truth of the matter, though, is that when Carlisle residents of a certain age think about George's Flowers, they will remember Jimmie George and his sister, Nancy, and their family members before them who were the heart and soul of the flower shop.

“We would want them to remember them because they were George’s Flowers. They are the people we would want to remember,” George said.

Chance brought the first of the George family from Scotland to Carlisle by way of Boston. William George was what they then called a gardener. Today, he would be known as a horticulturist. Following in his own father’s footsteps, William helped manage the grounds of a large estate.

Like so many other immigrants, William and his wife, Jane, came to America by ship in steerage in the late 1800s. After working for a time in Boston, a fellow Scotsman encouraged the couple to join him in Carlisle.