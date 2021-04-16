End of an era: Carlisle Fire & Rescue announces permanent cancellation of annual carnival

The last of Carlisle's fire company festivals came to an end this month when members voted to "permanently discontinue" it annual summer carnival.
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services made the decision at a special meeting on April 5, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The post said the COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor in the decision.
"We would need to spend additional money to reconfigure and reimagine how we serve food and how we seat guests in order to do so in a safe way," the post said.
Other contributing factors to the decision include the increasing costs of wholesale food products that have reduced profit margins at the carnival and a declining roster of volunteers.
"When we try to conduct the same large-scale events held over the last 50 years with fewer and fewer people, it places a larger burden on the remaining volunteer staff. We are one of the last fire departments in our area to end this traditional community event, and we held out for as long as we felt that we could," the post said.
The post noted that the fire company's primary mission is responding to emergencies and providing responder training and community prevention and life safety education efforts. Any other activities are balanced against those goals.
"We realize this was a popular event and many in the community will be upset that it is gone. We ask for your understanding and thank you for the support that you have provided to Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services for so many years," the post concluded.
Photos: 2018 Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Photos: 2018 Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Carnival
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.