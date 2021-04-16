End of an era: Carlisle Fire & Rescue announces permanent cancellation of annual carnival

The last of Carlisle's fire company festivals came to an end this month when members voted to "permanently discontinue" it annual summer carnival.

Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services made the decision at a special meeting on April 5, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The post said the COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor in the decision.

"We would need to spend additional money to reconfigure and reimagine how we serve food and how we seat guests in order to do so in a safe way," the post said.

Other contributing factors to the decision include the increasing costs of wholesale food products that have reduced profit margins at the carnival and a declining roster of volunteers.

"When we try to conduct the same large-scale events held over the last 50 years with fewer and fewer people, it places a larger burden on the remaining volunteer staff. We are one of the last fire departments in our area to end this traditional community event, and we held out for as long as we felt that we could," the post said.