Empty sanctuaries: Cumberland County churches adjust to Holy Week under coronavirus restrictions

Hubbard said many of those churches already curtailed their official gatherings when restrictions on large group meetings were announced. The next step was to move the Lenten services to a conference call format that she said has served them well once they got past the growing pains.

“It has literally evolved into a very viable means of connecting with the various people in our churches to still honor them and their prayer requests, to let them know that they’re not by themselves,” she said.

Looking ahead

Pastors and church leaders have been talking about what the church will look like after the coronavirus crisis subsides, Flowers said. Acknowledging that it's “quite a statement,” he said that what happens during the pandemic is going to have a greater impact on the church than the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

“I think people realize that some of the things we’re doing are temporary, but I’ve also been telling our congregation that it will be interesting to see what we do during this time that will stay and what won’t remain anymore,” Flowers said.

Local pastors said their congregations will return with a renewed appreciation for the Sunday gathering.