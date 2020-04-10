Empty sanctuaries: Area churches adjust to Holy Week under coronavirus restrictions

The last time Rev. Marilyn Hubbard was at her church, she sat on the steps. She had keys to go into Bethel AME Church on East Pomfret Street, but she just sat there to watch traffic go by and be near the building.
“I miss my people,” she said. “As a pastoral leader, I miss being able to connect with my congregation ... just to laugh over something silly.”
Restrictions on large gatherings went into effect only a few weeks into the season of Lent, prompting church leaders like Hubbard to develop new ways of connecting to their congregations during the most reflective and holy time of the Christian calendar.
Virtual church
“Before the pandemic, I really thought of technology as a way to reach out to shut-ins. Right now, it’s a way to reach out to everybody,” said Rev. Adam Kradel of St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Square in Carlisle.
The church started by posting the gospel reading and sermon online, but transitioned to filming portions of the liturgy thanks to James Guardino, a member of the church who is a filmmaker and instructor at Dickinson College.
Kradel has also been doing an evening prayer service on the Facebook page.
“Many people have had their faith strengthened because they’ve taken the time to be drenched in the word,” he said.
He said it is “really strange” strange to do a worship service in the empty sanctuary, but he feels it's helpful for his parishioners.
“We wanted to do it in the building. That way people get a visual that is comforting to them in the trying time,” he said. “I could record a sound sermon on this phone and just post it, but that’s not quite the same as seeing your worship space.”
The services have, so far, been well attended. Kradel said 278 people watched the Palm Sunday service on Sunday morning and another 64 watched the service on Saturday night. Comparatively, 232 attended Palm Sunday services in person in 2019.
Grantham Church took a similar approach. David Flowers, senior pastor at the church, said videos are posted to the church’s Vimeo account.
Each week the church sends the congregation an email with that week’s worship liturgy to follow, encouraging families to participate in the service together or to join others in a Zoom call. In addition to the message, the liturgy includes links to songs, a welcome and prayer time.
Flowers also started hosting midday prayer services that include prayer exercises and Scripture reading on Facebook Live.
“People are really enjoying it. Obviously, it’s not the same as being together,” Flowers said. “We’re very much aware that technology can’t replace incarnation, but we see it as a gift right now. We’re trying to make the most of it.”
Likewise, Carlisle Evangelical Free Church switched to livestreams on Faacebook and YouTube after coronavirus-related restrictions were put in place. Those videos morphed as guidelines changed, said Shad Baker, senior pastor of the church.
Initially, the musicians led music while stationed six feet apart. They would leave and then Baker came on to give the message.
With stay-at-home orders in place, the musicians will each perform from home on Easter Sunday.
“The screen will show each musician in their living room and I will be filmed here at the church just by myself with somebody running the camera,” Baker said.
Baker said he’s encouraged by the responses he’s had from people who appreciate the opportunity to connect online during the services and during Wednesday evening Bible studies.
“People are feeling very isolated, so to have teaching from Scripture that encourages them and calls them to Christ has been helpful,” he said.
Christian Life Assembly held its Good Friday communion service online and will stream its Easter service. The service will include opportunities for attendees to interact with others and with members of the prayer team. There will also be something special for the kids during these services. Services will be rebroadcast throughout the day on Sunday.
“Nothing changes the truth of Easter,” said Shane Wilson, the lead pastor. “While our services will look a little different this year, one thing is sure: Jesus never changes. We are incredibly blessed to be able to celebrate Easter online and share an encouraging message of hope, particularly during these uncertain times.”
The church has been hosting daily devotionals Monday through Saturday via Facebook Live as well as an online prayer service on Wednesdays in which prayer requests are prayed for in real time. Student ministries have been meeting on Instagram Live, kids ministries offer videos and other resources for families, and other groups are also meeting live online.
Conference calling
Each year the Black Ministers Association of Carlisle, which includes Bethel AME, West Street AME Zion, Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church Of God In Christ and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, holds Lenten services on Wednesday evenings with each church taking turns as host. Their cooperative effort continues through Holy Week and Easter.
Hubbard said many of those churches had already curtailed their official gatherings when restrictions on large group meetings were announced. The next step was to move the Lenten services to a conference call format that she said has served them well once they got past the growing pains.
“It has literally evolved into a very viable means of connecting with the various people in our churches to still honor them and their prayer requests, to let them know that they’re not by themselves,” she said.
Looking ahead
Pastors and church leaders have been talking about what the church will look like after the coronavirus crisis subsides, Flowers said. Acknowledging that it's “quite a statement,” he said that what happens during the pandemic is going to have a greater impact on the church than the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
“I think people realize that some of the things we’re doing are temporary, but I’ve also been telling our congregation that it will be interesting to see what we do during this time that will stay and what won’t remain anymore,” Flowers said.
Local pastors said their congregations will return with a renewed appreciation for the Sunday gathering.
“We have, as Americans, a strong streak of independence and we often feel like we can do things on our own, but this prolonged time of being isolated has emphasized that we were not created to be alone,” Baker said.
So many took for granted the ability to meet and congregate, Hubbard said. That was taken off the table in church and in many other aspects of daily living.
“When we do get back to a point of whatever normal will be after all of this is said and done, it will make that gathering that much better,” Hubbard said.
The time apart from each other is sensitizing people to the need for human connection, Flowers said.
“Technology can be a gift and the church can be using that in better ways than it probably has,” Flowers said. “But nothing can replace incarnation. All of this puts things in perspective.”
Grantham Church this week recognized Holy Week and, come Sunday, it will recognize Easter. But, from the beginning of the crisis, Flowers has been telling his congregation that they see themselves in Lent until they can gather again in the sanctuary.
“And then, we’re going to have an epic service,” he said.
Though he hopes the restrictions will be lifted sooner, Baker said the staff at Carlisle Evangelical Free Church is formulating its plans with the idea that such restrictions will continue through August.
“If it turns out that those plans aren’t necessary, we’ll be happy to scrap them,” he said.
Bethel AME is facing the coronavirus crisis as it marks its 200th year of service in Carlisle, Hubbard said.
“This isn’t the first time the church has been impacted, and we know by faith and by understanding it probably won’t be the last, but we — just like our predecessors — we’re going to get through this,” she said.
2019-nCoV-IsolationVsQuarantine.pdf
2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
Coronavirus.pdf
Coronavirus Spread Infographic.pdf
Collection: Updated coronavirus coverage for Cumberland County and Pennsylvania
An updated compilation of Sentinel and Cumberlink coverage of coronavirus issues in Pennsylvania and Cumberland County.
With record numbers of Pennsylvanians filing for unemployment — many for the first time in their lives — officials from the Pennsylvania Depar…
The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks.
The coronavirus has dealt a financial blow to millions of Americans and now April’s bills are coming due.
With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state, with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf called a statewide quarantine "the most prudent option."
A look at the location of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania by county.
The Sentinel is tracking the spread of COVID-19 through different data visualizations. The maps, charts and graphs all use the daily report fr…
Small businesses employ about half the workers in the private sector. By some estimates, as many as 20 million people will have lost their jobs by the end of April.
Giant’s supply chain from its distribution centers to grocery stores has not had any issues, the company's president said, but truckers bringing goods from manufacturers to Giant distribution centers have reported having to camp out.
The World Health Organization and other leading agencies say there is no evidence to support the suggestion that ibuprofen might worsen the sy…
"There is no reason to believe at this time that those illnesses circulating in January would have been from COVID-19," a state Department of Health spokesman said.
Is it the flu, a cold or the new coronavirus? Patients and doctors alike are parsing signs of illness to figure out who needs what tests or ca…
Pa. senator introduces bills to waive this year's PSSA, Keystone, and streamline online learning over COVID-19
A Democratic senator from West Chester said Thursday he's introducing legislation that would eliminate standardized testing and streamline necessary approvals to move to online learning.
COVID-19 is now in Pennsylvania, but ever since the numbers of those infected started to climb in the United States I’ve noticed two very cont…
Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott is urging residents to follow the advice of experts concerning the coronavirus.
Information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health about coronavirus:
The results of modern outbreaks have varied in the last two decades, depending on how a pandemic was initially handled.
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and …
"Testing in patients would typically require at least a year and probably longer," said co-author Dr. Louis Falo, professor and chair of dermatology at Pitt's School of Medicine and UPMC.
State government isn't answering inquiries as to what businesses have applied for or received a waiver to continue operating under Gov. Wolf's COVID-19 shutdown order.
The PLCB said it is not considering reopening stores at this time, although the agency continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf Administration and public health officials.
One of my childhood favorites, Mr. Rogers, used to tell a story about how when he was a child and he saw something disturbing on the news, his…
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.