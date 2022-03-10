Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to Carlisle for 30th anniversary

Making a difference can take a lot of work. It can also be as simple as eating a bowl of soup.

Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC) and Dickinson College have partnered with Project SHARE to bring back their Empty Bowls fundraising event for its 30th anniversary.

The event, which will take place March 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., was last held in 2019 but was canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19 according to Joe Kloza, Project SHARE's education and communication coordinator. Kloza said the upcoming event serves as "a sign of returning to a new normal."

Attendees will have the opportunity to chose a handmade bowl, created by a local artist for them to keep, and enjoy a "modest meal" of soup and bread, CALC said in a news release. The food represents a common meal for many community members.

“This year, our 30th anniversary, we are switching things up,” said Becky Richeson, executive director of CALC. “To truly showcase Project SHARE, to truly see their mission in action, and to further engage our community, we decided to hold Empty Bowls at Project SHARE and feature soups from area partners. Sage Café, Spoons, the Project SHARE kitchen and Red Tomato Farm will provide an array of fresh homemade soups."

Kloza said the event has previously been held at the Holland Union Building on Dickinson's campus.

“We look forward to this event every year,” said Bob Weed, CEO of Project SHARE, “but having everyone here will give them the opportunity to really see what we do and where we do it. This is where we work every day to bring our vision to life ... nourishing our community, awakening hope.”

Project SHARE's headquarters are located 5 N. Orange St., Suite 4, in Carlisle.

The event will also feature live music by the band By the Way, and CALC will oversee the creation of about 300 bowls, some of which are created by Dickinson College students.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Project SHARE to provide for the more than 1,600 families in the community facing food insecurity, the nonprofit said.

“I estimate that over the past 29 years, Empty Bowls has raised over $85,000 for Project SHARE — this is our community coming together to put the arts into action,” Richeson said. “We have a lot to celebrate this year.”

Weed said the event highlights the support Project SHARE receives from the community.

"It’s a great message to the community because it’s a very simple meal," Weed said. "It really makes people think of those less fortunate who struggle with food security.”

Tickets for the fundraiser are $25 each and may be purchased at CALC, located at 38 W. Pomfret St. in Carlisle, or online at www.carlislearts.org.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

