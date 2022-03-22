Empty Bowl fundraiser returns, raises several thousand dollars for community members facing food insecurity

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 30th Empty Bowls event hosted by Carlisle Arts Learning Center and Dickinson College returned Monday to raise funds for Project SHARE.

Becky Richeson, CALC’s executive director, said after the event that CALC will present a check to Project SHARE for about $4,000 that will support the 1,600 families in the community who face food insecurity.

She said the event was a huge success.

“First, it was the 30th anniversary and we were all together again — coming together as a community is wonderful in and of itself,” Richeson said.

The fundraiser was held at Project SHARE’s headquarters at 5 N. Orange St. in Carlisle from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In previous years, it was held at the Holland Union building on Dickinson College’s campus.

“We reformatted the event and held it in the Project SHARE distribution room so that we could showcase the work of Project SHARE,” Richeson said. “They are an important resource in our community. By holding it there, more Project SHARE staff and volunteers were able to be involved and community members could see where their good work happens.”

Richeson said around 200 people attended the event, including ticket-holders and volunteers. Each attendee purchased a $25 ticket for the evening and selected a handmade bowl to fill with soup and later take home as a reminder of the event and the meaning behind it.

CALC officials said in a news release that they coordinated the creation of about 300 bowls for the event, each handmade by local artists of all ages and Dickinson students.

Once attendees had selected a bowl, they could fill it with homemade soup from Sage Café, Spoons Café, the Project SHARE kitchen, Radish & Rye and Red Tomato Farm as well as bread from the Wholesome Loaf, and eat at tables that filled the event space. The band By The Way performed during the meal.

The “modest meal” of soup and bread represents a common meal for many community members, CALC said.

“It’s a great message to the community because it’s a very simple meal,” Bob Weed, CEO of Project SHARE, said in a news release. “It really makes people think of those less fortunate who struggle with food security.”

Richeson estimated that in the past 29 years, the Empty Bowls fundraiser has raised about $85,000 for Project SHARE. This year’s donation puts that total closer to $90,000.

“This is our community coming together to put the arts into action,” Richeson said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

