Employment Skills Center partners with Harrisburg University to bring computer training to Carlisle

“Because it’s in the IT field, [the credits] are transferable,” she said. “This class is really designed not just for individuals who may be interested in entering the IT field, but also for students who would just really like to enhance their technology skills.”

The classes will include classroom instruction in the morning with the afternoons free for students to work on class assignments in the Employment Skills Center’s 16-seat computer lab.

Those who are interested in the class should register online at the Employment Skills Center website (employmentskillscenter.org) or call the center at 717-243-6040.

“Harrisburg University of Science & Technology is excited to partner with the Employment Skills Center in Carlisle," said John W. Friend, associate vice president of HU. "The university recognizes the value and importance of developing the workforce in central Pennsylvania to continue to spur economic growth. Employment Skills Center has long history of serving the Cumberland County community and HU is proud to support that effort."