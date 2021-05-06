Employment Skills Center partners with Harrisburg University to bring computer training to Carlisle

A partnership between Employment Skills Center and Harrisburg University will bring free computer classes to Carlisle.
“We are so incredibly excited about this partnership,” said Mindy Tremblay, executive director of Employment Skills Center. “Outside of our traditional program offerings, the number one question that we get from potential students is in regards to computer or technology training so this is an area that we’ve really wanted to delve into.”
Tremblay said the partnership began with a conversation three years ago when the center was introduced to NuPaths, a tech-ed company founded by Harrisburg University that is dedicated to IT workforce development.
At the time, it was more advanced than what the center needed for its adult students, but the center and Harrisburg University picked up the conversation recently, resulting in the new partnership.
The four-week course, which is open to adults in the southcentral region, will begin in June with a focus on technology skills that Tremblay said are crucial for jobs in the region. The class will give students industry-recognized certifications including certifications in Microsoft Excel and Outlook.
Students will also receive college credit for the free class.
“Because it’s in the IT field, [the credits] are transferable,” she said. “This class is really designed not just for individuals who may be interested in entering the IT field, but also for students who would just really like to enhance their technology skills.”
The classes will include classroom instruction in the morning with the afternoons free for students to work on class assignments in the Employment Skills Center’s 16-seat computer lab.
Those who are interested in the class should register online at the Employment Skills Center website (employmentskillscenter.org) or call the center at 717-243-6040.
“Harrisburg University of Science & Technology is excited to partner with the Employment Skills Center in Carlisle," said John W. Friend, associate vice president of HU. "The university recognizes the value and importance of developing the workforce in central Pennsylvania to continue to spur economic growth. Employment Skills Center has long history of serving the Cumberland County community and HU is proud to support that effort."
Tremblay said that having a partner at a post-secondary institution will help the center expand its reach to offer more training to students in the region while growing the pipeline from adult education to the local workforce.
Currently, only one session of the class is scheduled to run from June 7 through July 1, though Tremblay said there is funding available to allow it to be offered again.
“We look at this as the first step, and we’re really hoping that this is something we can continue long term,” she said.
