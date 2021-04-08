Employment Skills Center launches Success Academy for women and girls this month

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program, which has classes starting in mid-April and in May, will begin with an intensive soft skills class that teaches effective communication in the work place, team work, professionalism, reliability and other skills that make an individual stand out as a valuable employee, Williams said.

“We find that employers just don’t really take time to teach people the things that they expect them to have,” she said.

Students going through the program will be able to follow a track that lines up with their areas of interest. Those who are interested in employment will work with the center’s community partners and CareerLink to look for jobs while receiving assistance with resumes, cover letters and interview preparation.

Those interested in certifications will move into those training classes, and those interested in starting a business will be trained by those who have gone through the process before. Williams said they would hear from people who can help with a business plan, talk about financing and legal issues or discuss marketing and sales skills.

“It may be more of an exploration than actually launching any businesses. We’re not going to be like ‘Shark Tank’ or anything like that,” Williams said.