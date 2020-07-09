Emergency funding helps summer program stay afloat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keeping a children's camp running this summer during a pandemic can be a costly venture.

For the Summer Program for Youth, the cost of COVID-related expenses was more than $20,000. Some of those costs, however, were covered by the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County's Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund. The funding helped pay for an additional camp counselor and personal protective equipment.

But more than just money, the fund's committee also helped as volunteers.

According to the United Way, 22 volunteers are needed per day to help run SPY by helping prepare food, delivering food, greeting campers, providing activities, reading, cleaning and supporting camp staff. And unlike previous years at one location, the camp provides activities at four locations simultaneously for groups of 15 to 20 children.

“Without the support of United Way, it would have been nearly impossible to run our program properly,” said Jeanna Som, the part-time director of SPY.

One of the volunteers was Dave Park, a member of the response fund committee and United Way board, who used his lunch break to visit SPY campers at New Life Community Church, reading to them while practicing social distancing.