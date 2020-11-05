Effort to decriminalize marijuana moves ahead in Carlisle

Carlisle Borough Council expects to consider an ordinance in December that will make three marijuana-related charges summary offenses.
The ordinance would make possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and smoking marijuana in public summary offenses under the borough code. Possession offenses would be fined $25 and public smoking would be fined $100. The ordinance also allows the fines to be suspended in exchange for community service.
Councilman Jeff Stuby said the ordinance is similar to one in Steelton that makes the decriminalization effort a one-year pilot program after which the council could review the data and decide whether or not to continue the program.
The ordinance initially called for an annual report that would include data on the total number of citations issued since the start of the program, the gender and race of each offender, the number of repeat offenders, challenges encountered as the ordinance is enforced and recommendations to improve on the administration and enforcement of the ordinance.
At the suggestion of Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz, the council agreed to revise the ordinance to ask for this report on a monthly basis.
Though he said he would support the ordinance, Shultz said he was concerned about dealing with this “symptom of systemic racism” through decriminalization.
Support Local Journalism
“What we’re doing here is creating another layer of crime,” he said.
Shultz explained that a summary offense could be charged, but the misdemeanor could continue to be charge though it the intention that the misdemeanor will not be charged as often
Councilman Sean Crampsie suggested that, should the ordinance pass, the borough should send a letter to the governor or state legislature to urge them to come up with a two-pronged solution that would decriminalize or legalize marijuana as well as expunge records related to marijuana offenses.
“That criminal justice component at a statewide level would be huge,” he said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!