Effort to decriminalize marijuana moves ahead in Carlisle

Carlisle Borough Council expects to consider an ordinance in December that will make three marijuana-related charges summary offenses.

The ordinance would make possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and smoking marijuana in public summary offenses under the borough code. Possession offenses would be fined $25 and public smoking would be fined $100. The ordinance also allows the fines to be suspended in exchange for community service.

Councilman Jeff Stuby said the ordinance is similar to one in Steelton that makes the decriminalization effort a one-year pilot program after which the council could review the data and decide whether or not to continue the program.

The ordinance initially called for an annual report that would include data on the total number of citations issued since the start of the program, the gender and race of each offender, the number of repeat offenders, challenges encountered as the ordinance is enforced and recommendations to improve on the administration and enforcement of the ordinance.

At the suggestion of Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz, the council agreed to revise the ordinance to ask for this report on a monthly basis.