Earth Day 2021: Events in Carlisle focus on the environment as annual celebration approaches

A downtown clean-up event is also planned for Thursday with more details to be announced.

Friday will also see two events. The first is the "Climate Justice for All Rally" with more details to be announced. The second is "Climate Jeopardy!" hosted by Dickinson College physics professor Hans Pfister, which will be held on Facebook at 4 p.m.

On Saturday there will be a seed swap at Carlisle Alliance Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are invited to bring labeled seedlings and seeds and swap them with seeds and seedlings brought by others. New participants are encouraged to come pick up seeds and plants even if they don't have anything to bring. For more details, visit the Carlisle Seed Swap Facebook page.

Also on Saturday, a community bike ride along the LeTort Spring Run Trail will leave from the Lamberton Middle School parking lot at 10:30 a.m.

For links to the webinars and more information on all events, visit the Facebook page for Community Engagement for the Carlisle Climate Action Plan.

