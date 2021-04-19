Earth Day 2021: Events in Carlisle focus on the environment as annual celebration approaches

Activities celebrating Earth Day will be held in Carlisle over the next two weeks.
Carlisle Climate Action Plan
The Community Engagement team for the Carlisle Climate Action Plan is planning two weeks of activities to celebrate Carlisle and its environment. The schedule for the first week was posted to its Facebook page.
A webinar on do-it-yourself sustainability with borough council member Brenda Landis will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Facebook. Landis will share how she reuses, recycles and repurposes items to grow her own food, feed her family and bring pollinators to her yard.
Air pollution and the COVID pandemic will be the focus of a Wednesday webinar at 7 p.m. on Facebook. The event will feature a discussion with Dr. Craig Jurgensen and the work of the Clean Air Board of Central PA.
Two events are planned for Earth Day on Thursday. Dickinson College is hosting "Get Out & Gather" in which they are inviting students, faculty, staff and families to walk, bike, skate or scoot on a short, socially-distant journey around the campus and Carlisle at 4:30 p.m. Challenges will be offered along the way.
Because the campus is closed to visitors, those off-campus can follow along on a livestream of the event.
A downtown clean-up event is also planned for Thursday with more details to be announced.
Friday will also see two events. The first is the "Climate Justice for All Rally" with more details to be announced. The second is "Climate Jeopardy!" hosted by Dickinson College physics professor Hans Pfister, which will be held on Facebook at 4 p.m.
On Saturday there will be a seed swap at Carlisle Alliance Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are invited to bring labeled seedlings and seeds and swap them with seeds and seedlings brought by others. New participants are encouraged to come pick up seeds and plants even if they don't have anything to bring. For more details, visit the Carlisle Seed Swap Facebook page.
Also on Saturday, a community bike ride along the LeTort Spring Run Trail will leave from the Lamberton Middle School parking lot at 10:30 a.m.
For links to the webinars and more information on all events, visit the Facebook page for Community Engagement for the Carlisle Climate Action Plan.
Destination Carlisle
Destination Carlisle will hold "Celebrate Earth Day & Spring in Downtown Carlisle" from 11 a.m. tp 4 p.m. Saturday. This outdoor event is free to attend and will focus on nature conservation, responsible farming, eco-friendly living and outdoor adventuring.
Downtown businesses will host special Earth Day guest organizations, local farmers and conservationists, who will share about their missions and provide tips on how to become more Earth-friendly in daily life.
Downtown businesses will feature Earth-friendly products and run specials on those products during the event. There will also be special Earth Day crafts and activities.
As a special highlight, Earth Artisan & Outfitter will be hosting their own outdoor Earth Day mini fair across from their location at 37 W. Chapel Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For the week leading up to the event, Destination Carlisle will feature sustainable products and initiatives at downtown businesses on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
The schedule for the day, which is being updated daily, can be found at destinationcarlisle.org/earth-day-in-downtown.
The organization will be creating a virtual guide to the day's events on its interactive guide to downtown Carlisle, found at destinationcarlisle.com. This app uses location services on cell phones to guide users around downtown based on their actual location.
Downtown Carlisle Association
Downtown Carlisle Association will be preparing flower pots for its "Bloomin' Carlisle" program on Thursday and invites businesses to mark the day by cleaning sidewalks in front of their businesses, tending or cleaning out tree wells and sprucing up the facade of their business.
