Dr. Ruth to be featured speaker at Dickinson College

Dr. Ruth Westheimer will be this year's speaker for the annual Poitras Gleim Lecture at Dickinson College, according to the college student senate.

Dr. Ruth's lecture will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St., Carlisle. Tickets are free for the community, though they are required to enter the lecture. For tickets, check out the Dickinson College website at www.dickinson.edu.

Dr. Ruth, who is a child survivor of the Holocaust, became famous after being the first person to talk about sex on the radio and later on television.

The college lectureship brings a renowned speaker to campus to address a topic outside of their known area of expertise. Though Dr. Ruth is better known for her research on human sexuality, at the lecture she will speak about her journey from a war-torn Europe to being educated in America.

