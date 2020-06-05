Downtown Carlisle restaurants welcome outside dining

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tents are up and dining sets are on the sidewalks as downtown Carlisle restaurants open for outdoor dining Friday.

On May 27, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration changed some guidelines for dining in the yellow phase, allowing outdoor dining to begin June 5. For those businesses, the guidelines say indoor areas must be closed to customers except for thru-traffic, and customers must be seated at a table.

North Hanover Grille planned to open at 11 a.m. Friday with seating available both on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant and a tent set up in the back.

Market Cross Pub, just down the street on North Hanover Street, will take advantage of its beer garden to the rear of the pub to add to the seating already available on the sidewalk.

Hook & Flask Still Works, Burd's Nest Brewing and Grand Illusion Hard Cider have joined forces in advertising their reopenings on social media, promising outdoor seating and plenty of beverages.

Some downtown restaurants like Cafe Bruges are continuing with curbside pick-up and delivery for now, and many others have yet to announce plans for outdoor seating.

