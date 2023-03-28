Businesses in the Carlisle borough will be hopping this Saturday with the return of Georgie Lou's Retro Candy's Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop.

Now in its 10th year, the annual event will take place from noon to 3 p.m., allowing children ages 12 and under to explore more than 40 local businesses to collect treats, play games and make crafts.

"An event like this that is meant to get participants circulating around downtown by walking our sidewalks means that we can have thousands of people come by or through our doors in a short period of time," Georgie Lou's owner Stephanie Patterson Gilbert said. "It's so different to walk around than drive through downtown because it allows people to focus on what's around them and explore rather than briefly glance as they zip by in their cars. For newer businesses, this event can be especially helpful because it allows many people to discover they have opened."

The Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop made its debut in 2012, two years after Georgie Lou's hosted its first kids event that drew 15 participating businesses and 60 kids.

This year, Patterson Gilbert anticipates more than 800 children will hop through the downtown with their families.

A map of participating locations will become available online Friday on Georgie Lou's website and Facebook page and signs will indicate which businesses are participating.

Families are also encouraged to wear their "Sunday Best" for Saturday's festivities.

Now a decade old, the Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop has existed for an entire generation of Carlisle children, Patterson Gilbert said. Toddlers who may have participated in its early years are now teenagers who have aged out of the event. The same holds true for Spooky Saturday, Georgie Lou's fall event, which began in 2010.

"When they look back on their childhoods, they will hopefully remember dressing up and coming downtown each year to collect treats during Spooky Saturday or Bunny Hop and may tell their children stories like my parents and grandparents told me about downtown Carlisle," Patterson Gilbert said. "While it may seem counterintuitive for a candy store to host events where children receive free candy, these types of connections between past and future are just really really special and important to me and I'm incredibly honored to be able to put these events together for downtown Carlisle."

