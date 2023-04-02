After a multi-year hiatus on New Year events in Carlisle, the Downtown Carlisle Association is planning festivities to ring in 2024.

Association Main Street Manager Stacey Gould said the organization hopes to hold an event along High Street on New Year's Eve, although the details remain unclear.

"We've only just begun some of the planning process," she said, adding that the organization has discussed some sort of drop at midnight.

She said the event will "not be comparable" to First Night Carlisle, a New Year event that previously took place in the borough.

In the past, First Night Carlisle traditionally featured fireworks and performances and was last held to ring in 2019.

Amy Routson, First Night Carlisle director, said the event is organized by a First Night, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization. The group began to plan a celebration for the start of 2020, but struggled to find sponsors to contribute toward the roughly $35,000 cost and decided to take a year off to regenerate interest and support.

The following year, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented First Night Carlisle from ringing in 2021 and she said in the two years the event didn't happen, First Night's other board members resigned.

"I've really struggled throughout the past two years with trying to decide whether or not to dissolve the nonprofit while feeling a tremendous amount of guilt and not wanting to disappoint so many people, from my predecessors to the community as a whole," Routson said. "But then Phil [George] (the Main Street assistant manager) reached out to me with the ideas from DCA and I had to make a decision. So I've chosen to let something new and different take place this year instead and to see where it leads. I hope the community will be understanding and that they will rally around Phil and Stacey and the DCA while we give this a shot."

While First Night Carlisle is off the table for the arrival of 2024, it may not be gone forever.

Routson said a handful of people have expressed interest in helping with a First Night Carlisle event and she believes the downtown might have space for a Downtown Carlisle event and First Night Carlisle, perhaps as a partnership.

In the meantime, Downtown Carlisle Association will continue planning New Year festivities for 2024.

"So many of the other communities host events on this evening," Gould said. "It brings people to the downtown and it makes everyone aware of what the downtown has to offer and it also gives people who live here reassurances when they invest in their communities, there's a return on that."

Photos: First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle First Night Carlisle