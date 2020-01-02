Downtown Carlisle Association earned honors from Main Street America for its Love Local program.
The organization was one of 16 American downtown Main Street organizations honored in the Small Business Saturday Neighborhood Champion Innovation Contest. The contest recognized creative ideas for driving business into downtowns on Small Business Saturday.
DCA promotions committee and staff, assisted by Chad Kimmel of Grand Illusion Hard Cider Bar, produced the winning Love Local campaign, the association said in a news release Thursday. Based on the marketing principle of “you buy more from people you know,” the program told the stories behind the local store owners.
“The intention was to get the story behind the store, who is this entrepreneur, what got them to open a store, when did they know they wanted to choose this local-store-owner life, and why did they open in Carlisle?” said Glenn White, executive director of the DCA.
Many store owners participated through surveys, calls and interviews.
“This was a free promotion tied to our Small Business Saturday Neighborhood Champion advertising to all downtown businesses on what has become the largest shopping day in downtown” said Virginia Mauk, DCA’s Business Development Specialist.
Advertising consisted of partnerships with the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce and Borough of Carlisle on news conferences and news releases, ads on Cumberlink and PennLive, a pull-out downtown shopping map in The Sentinel and social media posts on Facebook.
The Love Local campaign was embedded in all marketing and included the store owner profiles being highlighted the week leading up to Small Business Saturday on social media channels. Finally, window posters were made with each businesses profile and hung on the doors or windows of each business.
The Small Business Saturday Neighborhood Champion Innovation Contest offered a top prize of a $1,000 gift card. Other winners will receive $500 on a gift card. The DCA said it will use the winnings to reimburse advertising and printing costs.