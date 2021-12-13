 Skip to main content
Carlisle

Downtown Carlisle Association director resigning at the end of the year

The fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival kicked off in downtown Carlisle Friday. Hosted by the LoveCarlisle/Downtown Carlisle Association, it features more than 50 ice sculptures, refreshments and activities. The festival runs through Sunday.

Downtown Carlisle Association Monday announced its executive director, Glenn White, has resigned.

White, who has been executive director at DCA for 12 years, is leaving to join the Strategic Leadership Team of Transitions Bank in York as director of marketing. His last day will be Dec. 27.

The DCA executive team expects to promote a national search for the next executive director and have a person in place as soon as possible, according to a news release announcing the resignation.

Downtown Carlisle Association absorbs $50,000 in budget cuts

“I am very happy with the community, projects and economic success the DCA and our partners have built," White said in the news release. "Carlisle has had an amazing team of people leading, creating and striving for the common good, which make revitalization a little easier. From merchants to area leaders and stakeholders, I will never forget the great accomplishments we made for Carlisle.”

White joined the DCA in July 2009. Under his leadership, the DCA launched the LoveCarlisle brand and its associated web and social media presence, added the Ford Parade to its event lineup to complement the Corvette Parade, engaged in downtown beautification projects and initiated the LoveBucks program, among other activities. Two large-scale downtown events — Ice Art Fest and Harvest of the Arts — were also established during White's tenure.

He has served on local, state and national boards including the International Downtown Association COVID Recovery Task Force, the Carlisle Theater board, the High I community board and the Brownfield Task Force, among others.

Harvest of the Arts returns to downtown Carlisle Saturday
Corvette parade returns to downtown Carlisle Aug. 28

“Working with Glenn and his visionary ideas for future projects and plans for Carlisle has moved the DCA in the right direction. While we hate to lose Glenn, DCA is a strong organization with a long history, and I wish him much success in the future,” current DCA board president Tana Emery said.

Newly elected board president Robin Burtner, thanked White for the foundation he built and said his vision and goals for the program would continue in the upcoming year.

Glenn White

Glenn White

 

