Downtown Carlisle Association absorbs $50,000 in budget cuts

Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in funding cuts totaling more than $50,000 for the Downtown Carlisle Association.

Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association, said funding from Dickinson College and the Borough of Carlisle, the association’s two primary funders, was cut significantly this year. As a result, the association made a staff reduction that resulted in the cancelation of the town’s Christmas parade due to the lack of staff to organize the event.

Combined, Dickinson College and the borough gave $149,500 to the DCA in their 2020 budgets which, based on previous years, would represent more than one-third of the organization’s budget. DCA declared a total revenue of $349,618 on its 2019 Form 990, a document that tax-exempt organizations file with the IRS.

Craig Layne, a spokesman for Dickinson College, confirmed the funding cuts in an email to The Sentinel.

“The college remains committed to supporting the Downtown Carlisle Association and its good work in the community. Like many organizations grappling with balancing budgets throughout the pandemic, Dickinson has had to decrease its funding in some areas, including its voluntary funding of the DCA, which has been reduced from $50,000 to $40,000 annually,” he wrote.

Funding from Carlisle borough dropped from $99,500 in 2020 to $58,000 in the 2021 budget, a difference of $41,500.

In an email to The Sentinel, borough manager Susan Armstrong said funding for the DCA comes out of the borough’s parking fund because of the organization’s connection to downtown economic activity.

In a presentation at the Oct. 14 borough council meeting, auditors Smith, Elliott & Kearns said the parking fund ended 2020 with a $123,508 deficit. Revenue declined as a result of temporary measures taken to lessen the impact for residents and businesses, Armstrong said.

In March 2020, the borough suspended enforcement of its parking meters. Enforcement at the silver meters resumed in July 2020, but enforcement at the gold meters used on secondary streets only resumed in September. A number of meters downtown are still blocked off for curbside pickup for downtown businesses.

So far this year, parking revenue has yet to return to pre-COVID levels. In his budget status report for the third quarter, borough finance director Richard Juday said charges for services is down by about $107,000 from pre-COVID levels with $90,000 of that deficit coming from parking meter revenue and daily garage revenue. Lease and parking permit revenue is also down by $10,000.

Armstrong said the borough supports DCA in other ways such as providing office space and utilities for free, in-kind services, free parking at Borough Hall for up to four spaces and up to $3,000 of basic services like copier use, paper and information technology services.

The timeline and potential economic effect on the borough due to the pandemic was uncertain when the borough prepared the 2021 budget.

“Given these uncertainties, we examined the borough’s funding resources closely and strategized on the most appropriate measures to take with respect to economic retention, recovery and growth,” Armstrong wrote.

As a result, the borough set aside $50,000 from the parking fund “for future unidentified economic activities that potentially would fall outside of DCA’s normal scope” in addition to providing funding for DCA.

That $50,000 has not yet been given to any agency or project, Armstrong said.

The borough is in the process of planning its 2022 budget during which funding for the DCA is one of a number of items that could be evaluated. The first budget meeting for the borough is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 15 with a second meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 if needed.

