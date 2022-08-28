Downtown businesses, visitors connect through annual Corvette parade

How long does it take to park more than 500 Corvettes in downtown Carlisle?

It took about 45 minutes, give or take, when the Corvette Parade and Street Party rolled into downtown Carlisle Saturday evening.

Hanover Street was lined with spectators long before the first Corvette rolled through in the annual event designed to connect downtown merchants and restaurants with the activities at Carlisle Events during the annual Corvettes at Carlisle show.

Stacey Gould, Main Street Manager at the Downtown Carlisle Association which hosts the event, said the people at the fairgrounds do a “fantastic job” of bringing people to Carlisle. The parade introduces them to the downtown and encourages them to make additional visits in the future while supporting businesses today.

“The money that they spend to help keep the businesses thriving is so essential in these challenging times,” she said. “The downtown has so much unique variety and it has something for everyone, so people will come back, and they’ll appreciate all that the downtown has to offer.”

The connections are important for downtown business owners like George Kretzing and Mary Carlton, owners of C-Luv Thrift, who kept their store open throughout the event. It was quiet in the shop beforehand, but it was buzzing afterward with both locals and out-of-town visitors.

Carlton said the store typically gets a lot of visitors. Not all of those visitors are buying at the time, but many make plans to come back later to spend more time at the store.

“It helps us. Even if the sales aren’t great, again, it’s people walking in and seeing,” Carlton said.

Corvettes at Carlisle has a host of regular visitors who come back to town year after year, and some of them become return visitors to downtown businesses as well.

“We actually had a family today that we remembered from last year, so we were talking to them,” Carlton said. “They’re great. They come back every year.”

It’s the same story across the street at Burd’s Nest Brewing Co. where the craft brewery took advantage of Carlisle’s decision to allow open containers in certain areas downtown to sell their beers in branded plastic cups so visitors could take them curbside to watch the cars roll by.

“This year, we’ve had people that were here last year who said that ... they heard about us, and they came back,” said Rodney Hunsinger, brewer at Burd’s Nest Brewing. “So, we get repeat customers.”

Hunsinger said the brewery had more traffic with people stopping for food or beer, and the crowd draws more business not only for the brewery but also for other downtown businesses.

Though the event made for a good night for business, Corvettes remained the star of the show with cars of all vintages lining the streets from South Street to Penn Street so the crowd could get a look.

Phil McCormick even allowed children and adults alike to sit behind the wheel of his blue 1969 Corvette that won best in show in last year’s Corvettes at Carlisle. He said he enjoys coming downtown for the parade and letting people see and touch a car that they may only ever see in pictures or on television.

“People see it. They want to sit in it. They want to look at it. It’s a car. That’s what it’s for,” he said.

McCormick said he comes to Carlisle every year for the show at the fairgrounds, crediting Bill Miller, Lance Miller and their staff for a quality event.

“We meet people from all over the world, and they’re lifelong friends,” he said.