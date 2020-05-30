Downtown businesses adjust, welcome customers back in Carlisle

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shoppers are returning to downtown Carlisle businesses a week after Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase, and business owners are optimistic the trend will continue.

Richard Lawson, owner of the Carlisle Antique Mall, said the response to its reopening has been “phenomenal.”

“We just kept letting folks know that we’re here, we miss them and they came back. They came when we opened up,” he said.

The store held its soft opening during the Christmas season. It was filling up with vendors prior to its anticipated grand opening in March. A few days before that event, Gov. Tom Wolf called on businesses to close down.

Lawson didn’t waste the time the shutdown presented, doubling his effort to make the mall a destination spot. The Carlisle Antique Mall reviewed its processes to optimize the customer experience. It also tweaked its slate of vendors to make sure they all fit with the branding of the antique mall.

Work was done on the back half of the venue, which will be used for a farmer’s market, flea market and a place for vendors to hold special sales events. The opening for the venue, dubbed “Eppley’s Market” will be held on June 20.