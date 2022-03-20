Doughnut shop opening makes downtown Carlisle a little sweeter

A "bright pop, catch your eye color" — that's how Crazy Glazed Co-Owner Saundra Cunningham described the business' trademark pink that coats its walls, fills its website and sprinkles its decorations.

The doughnut shop at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle officially opened with a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"It started as just a fun project for us, because it was something that we really enjoyed," she said. "We liked the doughnuts, and it’s turned into so much more, and it’s exciting to see everyone excited about our product.”

Customers can enjoy made-to-order vanilla cake doughnuts with a variety of glazes and toppings. The online menu displays over 30 options, including apple pie, maple bacon, dirt, samoa and piña colada. Lucky leprechaun and white chocolate raspberry doughnuts will also be available for a limited time.

"I think the brown butter salt glazed doughnut will be a big hit," co-owner Kelly Cloud said.

Doughnuts are $2 each, $10 for a half-dozen and $19 for a dozen.

Crazy Glazed also features a number of drinks to complement the doughnuts, and Cloud anticipates lotus energy spritzers to be popular. The menu outlines six of the plant-based energy drinks comprised of club soda, juices and a number of flavors.

Fresh-squeezed lemonade and orangeade in numerous flavors, Italian cream soda, and four different cold brews are among other drinks the shop offers.

Cloud said Carlisle needed a doughnut shop because other than Dunkin' Donuts, it didn't have one.

"I think it’s perfect for downtown," Cloud said of Crazy Glazed. "It goes along with everything else that we have here."

Cunningham said the business originally started with the intention of operating out of a trailer.

"Whenever we were getting close to finishing that, this property became available for rent, so we’re doing this and then we’re also going to be doing the trailer at different events this summer," Cunningham said.

Cloud said the trailer remains a plan for Crazy Glazed's future, however she wanted to focus on getting the shop running first.

"As soon as we’re ready, then we’re going to reach out and probably do some little local festivals, maybe go to some local neighborhoods, things like that," she said.

Crazy Glazed's Facebook page lists the business' hours as 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

