Dough & Arrows to bring edible cookie dough, sweets to North Hanover Street in Carlisle

Thanks to the Dough Trailer and their Jeep emblazoned with their logo, the Blevins are now recognized as the “Dough Guy” and the “Dough Girl.”

As soon as the couple started talking about expanding out of Hanover, word spread about their intentions. People told them how excited they were about the shop coming to Carlisle before they even had a chance to talk to the borough, Brandon said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crystal grew up in the area, so she has family and a support system nearby. She said Dickinson College and the Carlisle Events car shows were also potential draws for business to a shop located in Carlisle.

Plus, Brandon said, he had always heard the borough stood behind its businesses, which made it an attractive location for them, and it seems there are organizations in Carlisle and Cumberland County that work together to provide support not always seen in other areas.

Brandon said they’re excited about the location, believing it to be a good spot for “sweets and treats” with other restaurants nearby.

There won’t be a lot of work done on the exterior of the building, which has been a revolving door of sorts for the past few years, but the Blevins gutted the inside and will improve the kitchen and making cosmetic changes, Crystal said.