Dough & Arrows to bring edible cookie dough, sweets to North Hanover Street in Carlisle

Brandon and Crystal Blevins bought Dough & Arrows in Hanover from a cousin in January 2020.
In retrospect, the timing of their purchase sounds like a recipe for disaster given the pandemic that unfolded only a couple of months later.
The Blevins instead took it as an opportunity — an opportunity that will bring their second location to Carlisle in the spring of 2021.
Dough & Arrows, which specializes in edible cookie dough, ice cream, ice cream pies, cheesecakes and baked goods, will move into 105 N. Hanover St., the building next to Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ.
In October, the borough council approved a $50,000 Borough of Carlisle Community Development Block Grant Shopsteading Loan for the business to assist with the purchase of fixtures, furnishings, inventory, supplies and working capital.
Brandon said the pandemic challenged the couple to come up with inventive ways to do business. That’s when they came up with the idea of the “dough trailer” that has been making the rounds as far north as Enola, east to the York and Lancaster county line, west to Chambersburg and Shippensburg and south to Frederick and Baltimore County.
“With COVID, we went from seeing a reduction in sales at the Hanover location, and we quickly spun up delivery service,” he said.
Thanks to the Dough Trailer and their Jeep emblazoned with their logo, the Blevins are now recognized as the “Dough Guy” and the “Dough Girl.”
As soon as the couple started talking about expanding out of Hanover, word spread about their intentions. People told them how excited they were about the shop coming to Carlisle before they even had a chance to talk to the borough, Brandon said.
Support Local Journalism
Crystal grew up in the area, so she has family and a support system nearby. She said Dickinson College and the Carlisle Events car shows were also potential draws for business to a shop located in Carlisle.
Plus, Brandon said, he had always heard the borough stood behind its businesses, which made it an attractive location for them, and it seems there are organizations in Carlisle and Cumberland County that work together to provide support not always seen in other areas.
Brandon said they’re excited about the location, believing it to be a good spot for “sweets and treats” with other restaurants nearby.
There won’t be a lot of work done on the exterior of the building, which has been a revolving door of sorts for the past few years, but the Blevins gutted the inside and will improve the kitchen and making cosmetic changes, Crystal said.
The Carlisle store will incorporate a vision for the company that extends far beyond the Midstate.
“Our goal was to take over the business and grow it nationwide. We have some pretty big dreams for our company,” Brandon said.
To that end, they are working on franchising the business. The plan is to sell the first Pennsylvania franchises in a couple of months, but they’re also working on plans for Maryland and a nationwide marketing campaign.
At its heart, the inspiration behind the Blevins’ work is the memory of their 13-month-old son, Coltin. The about page on the store’s website tells the story of how their son died unexpectedly as they were getting ready to take over the store.
“We knew that no matter what we had to focus and continue with Dough & Arrows in memory of Coltin. We are going to keep aiming to make Dough & Arrows the best it can be and keep pointing those arrows forward as they guide us in life,” the website said.
Tammie's 5 favorite stories of 2020
Carlisle native Rick Burkholder heads to Super Bowl LIV
This story never would have happened without an email from our sports editor, Jake Adams, that started with the line, "It's a long shot, but ..."
A couple of emails back and forth to the press office for the Kansas City Chiefs landed the long shot. A few days before the Super Bowl, I talked to Rick Burkholder, the vice president of sports medicine and performance for the Chiefs.
He may have risen to the highest ranks of his profession, but our conversation showed him to be a Carlisle boy at heart.
Mount Holly Springs mourns a fallen firefighter
The year started with its share of emergencies.
In January, a helicopter crashed in Silver Spring Township, killing two. On Feb. 4, a man died in an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. In a span of 24 hours Feb. 16-17, Carlisle saw two house fires that reached two-alarms.
It was a busy start to the year that would only get worse.
On Monday, March 9, firefighter Jerome Guise died while battling a house fire in Monroe Township. A resident of the home, Jessica Diehl, also died.
Several stories were written that week about the fire and its aftermath. This one includes Citizen Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst's memories about Guise and about his last fire so it seemed a good one to choose.
I didn't want a list of stories looking back at 2020 to overlook Guise and what he meant to the community as a member of their fire company.
Carlisle comes together for coronavirus response
There were a couple of themes that kept coming up in my work throughout 2020. One was how national conversations on racial justice were playing out locally. More on that later in this collection.
The other is how the Carlisle community rose to the challenge of the pandemic whether it was a local distillery, Hook & Flask, making hand sanitizer, or a local radio personality, Phil George, rediscovering his love for art to create prints of downtown businesses to benefit the business itself.
In the early days of the pandemic, the Carlisle Community Action Network came together to organize a response to needs emerging from the pandemic and from the transition to largely online lives.
They've continued to work through the pandemic, most recently launching a campaign to encourage mask wearing in downtown businesses.
Monument controversy raises questions in Cumberland County
Carlisle was not immune to protests and discussions over racial justice issues this summer.
Amid our coverage of the protests that were held most weeks on the Square and what they meant in the long term, I had the chance to talk to local historians about how national efforts to remove Confederate memorials might play out in Cumberland County.
The result was a two-part series that looked first at how monuments ended up being erected in the first place. The second part, linked below, asks what monuments are missing from our public space.
It was an interesting exercise to think about the people who have shaped our town, but who have been all but forgotten in the public square.
Business closings mark the end of an era
Two businesses, each representing more than a century of service to Carlisle, closed in 2020.
Wardecker's Menswear closed in October. Owner Fred Wardecker said the decision to close the store after 119 years came about through a combination of age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wardecker's closing came about two months after word that George's Flowers was closing after 110 years in business. It was difficult for Doug George to talk about the decision to close the family business, but he wanted most for people to remember his father, Jimmie, and his aunt, Nancy, who were the heart and soul of the shop.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!