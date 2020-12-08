 Skip to main content
Dough & Arrows to bring edible cookie dough, sweets to North Hanover Street in Carlisle
Dough & Arrows to bring edible cookie dough, sweets to North Hanover Street in Carlisle

Brandon and Crystal Blevins bought Dough & Arrows in Hanover from a cousin in January 2020.

In retrospect, the timing of their purchase sounds like a recipe for disaster given the pandemic that unfolded only a couple of months later.

The Blevins instead took it as an opportunity — an opportunity that will bring their second location to Carlisle in the spring of 2021.

Dough & Arrows, which specializes in edible cookie dough, ice cream, ice cream pies, cheesecakes and baked goods, will move into 105 N. Hanover St., the building next to Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ.

In October, the borough council approved a $50,000 Borough of Carlisle Community Development Block Grant Shopsteading Loan for the business to assist with the purchase of fixtures, furnishings, inventory, supplies and working capital.

Brandon said the pandemic challenged the couple to come up with inventive ways to do business. That’s when they came up with the idea of the “dough trailer” that has been making the rounds as far north as Enola, east to the York and Lancaster county line, west to Chambersburg and Shippensburg and south to Frederick and Baltimore County.

“With COVID, we went from seeing a reduction in sales at the Hanover location, and we quickly spun up delivery service,” he said.

Thanks to the Dough Trailer and their Jeep emblazoned with their logo, the Blevins are now recognized as the “Dough Guy” and the “Dough Girl.”

As soon as the couple started talking about expanding out of Hanover, word spread about their intentions. People told them how excited they were about the shop coming to Carlisle before they even had a chance to talk to the borough, Brandon said.

Crystal grew up in the area, so she has family and a support system nearby. She said Dickinson College and the Carlisle Events car shows were also potential draws for business to a shop located in Carlisle.

Plus, Brandon said, he had always heard the borough stood behind its businesses, which made it an attractive location for them, and it seems there are organizations in Carlisle and Cumberland County that work together to provide support not always seen in other areas.

Brandon said they’re excited about the location, believing it to be a good spot for “sweets and treats” with other restaurants nearby.

There won’t be a lot of work done on the exterior of the building, which has been a revolving door of sorts for the past few years, but the Blevins gutted the inside and will improve the kitchen and making cosmetic changes, Crystal said.

The Carlisle store will incorporate a vision for the company that extends far beyond the Midstate.

“Our goal was to take over the business and grow it nationwide. We have some pretty big dreams for our company,” Brandon said.

To that end, they are working on franchising the business. The plan is to sell the first Pennsylvania franchises in a couple of months, but they’re also working on plans for Maryland and a nationwide marketing campaign.

At its heart, the inspiration behind the Blevins’ work is the memory of their 13-month-old son, Coltin. The about page on the store’s website tells the story of how their son died unexpectedly as they were getting ready to take over the store.

“We knew that no matter what we had to focus and continue with Dough & Arrows in memory of Coltin. We are going to keep aiming to make Dough & Arrows the best it can be and keep pointing those arrows forward as they guide us in life,” the website said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

