DOH reports five new cases in Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County added five new cases of COVID-19 in data reported Wednesday by the Department of Health.
The county also had one additional death.
The additions bring the county totals to 545 cases of COVID-19, and 43 deaths.
Wednesday's report showed 5 positives out of 72 tests for a rate of 7%.
In the past 14 days, 159 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 62.75 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Dauphin and Franklin counties saw double-digit increases in the number of reported cases. Dauphin County's positives went from 989 to 1,012, an increase of 23 cases. Franklin County's case count increased by 18, bringing its total to 662.
York County rose by six cases to 872, and Lebanon County saw five new cases to bring its total to 885. Adams County added three cases for a total of 197.
Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon and Perry counties each added one case and the number of cases in Bedford, Fulton and Mifflin counties remained the same.
Overall, the Department of Health reported 746 additional cases to bring the statewide total to 64,412.
An additional 143 deaths were reported to bring the statewide total to 4,767.
In the southcentral region, Huntingdon County saw its first death. Dauphin and York counties each saw their death counts rise by one, bringing them to totals of 51 and 19, respectively.
The department did not include an update to the number of cases or deaths in long-term care facilities.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 197 total cases; 2,302 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 32 total cases; 547 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 39 total cases; 2,074 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 545 total cases; 3,333 negatives; 43 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 23 new cases; 1,012 total cases; 8,039 negatives; 51 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 18 new cases; 662 total cases; 4,255 negatives; 27 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 13 total cases; 163 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 215 total cases; 652 negatives; 1 death
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 283 negatives; 2 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 885 total cases; 3,783 negatives; 24 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 1,037 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 42 total cases; 534 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 6 new cases; 872 total cases; 10,682 negatives and 19 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 19):
- Northcentral — 18 new positives; 965 total positives; 12,239 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 101 new positives; 12,264 total positives; 45,138 negatives; 138 inconclusive
- Northwest — 15 new positives; 381 total positives; 9,970 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 63 new positives; 4,446 positives; 37,705 negatives; 73 inconclusive
- Southeast — 438 new positives; 41,535 total positives; 137,361 negatives; 878 inconclusive
- Southwest — 32 new positives; 3,161 total positives; 50,831 negatives; 43 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 19):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 40 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 88 resident cases; 18 staff cases; 23 deaths
- The Gardens at Camp Hill: 51 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- The Gardens at West Shore: 74 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 10 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 19):
- 17013: 72 positives, 452 negatives - +1 since May 18
- 17015: 26 positives, 236 negatives
- 17050: 56 positives, 413 negatives
- 17055: 54 positives, 485 negatives - +9 since May 17
- 17011: 119 positives, 444 negatives - +4 since May 17
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 60 negatives
- 17065: 5 positives, 46 negatives - breached positive reporting threshold on May 18
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 62 negatives
- 17241: 15 positives, 172 negatives - +1 since May 18
- 17257: 146 positives, 240 negatives - +3 since May 17
- 17240: 5 positives, 17 negatives
- 17025: 17 positives, 221 negatives
- 17070: 24 positives, 265 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 122 negatives
- 17019: 19 positives, 202 negatives - +1 since May 17
