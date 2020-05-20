DOH reports five new cases in Cumberland County Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County added five new cases of COVID-19 in data reported Wednesday by the Department of Health.

The county also had one additional death.

The additions bring the county totals to 545 cases of COVID-19, and 43 deaths.

Wednesday's report showed 5 positives out of 72 tests for a rate of 7%.

In the past 14 days, 159 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 62.75 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Dauphin and Franklin counties saw double-digit increases in the number of reported cases. Dauphin County's positives went from 989 to 1,012, an increase of 23 cases. Franklin County's case count increased by 18, bringing its total to 662.

York County rose by six cases to 872, and Lebanon County saw five new cases to bring its total to 885. Adams County added three cases for a total of 197.

Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon and Perry counties each added one case and the number of cases in Bedford, Fulton and Mifflin counties remained the same.

Overall, the Department of Health reported 746 additional cases to bring the statewide total to 64,412.