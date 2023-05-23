Untouched since September 1993, a time capsule that was buried underneath the original Fort LeTort playground was opened on Tuesday morning during a Carlisle Kiwanis Club meeting at the Frederick House in Carlisle.

The capsule, which was built out of PVC piping, contained artifacts such as newspaper clippings, pictures of students at Hamilton Elementary School, and a T-shirt that depicted the playground at its inception.

It was filled and buried by several of the hundreds of volunteer community members who built the original playground in just a week’s time 30 years ago in 1993.

The original playground at LeTort Park was closed on May 1 and is being demolished and rebuilt. The new playground will be designed and built by local companies and will be very similar to its predecessor, with a focus on ADA compliance.

“Our idea was to keep money local as much as we could,” said Michael Cornfield, the chair of the Fort LeTort playground project.

Cornfield estimated that the new playground will be open to the public in early July, although the park won’t officially open until the ribbon-cutting tentatively scheduled for July 13 or 14. The length of construction will be based upon the weather, Cornfield said.

The items that were in the time capsule will be on display at the ceremony, along with the unveiling of a wall of the donors who contributed to the playground-building campaign.

As for the new playground itself, Cornfield said he is very excited to see how it turns out.

“There are going to be components there that aren’t anywhere in Pennsylvania,” he said. “We’re going to have one of the largest slides.”

The playground will be split into two areas, Cornfield said. One area, to be known as the “tot lot,” will be for younger children, while the other area will be for older children.

This week, four tractor-trailers hauling roughly $3,000 worth of playground equipment will arrive at the park. According to Cornfield, demolition on the original playground is complete, with construction of the new playground scheduled to begin within the next couple of weeks.

“We worked very closely with the (Carlisle) Parks & Rec Department to kind of incorporate various things that they think will be unique to Carlisle and Cumberland County,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

A new time capsule will be buried underneath the new playground. Its contents will be decided by members of the Carlisle Kiwanis Club, which is footing the bill for the project.