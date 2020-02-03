Dickinson students begin sit-in for Title IX reform after allegation of botched investigation

McAvoy was notified at the same time that the male student in question would receive probation through the end of the year, a punishment she described as a “slap on the wrist.”

McAvoy was also informed in that correspondence that the no-contact order placed upon him was being rescinded, despite the college simultaneously confirming that it agreed he had committed a sexual assault violation, something McAvoy said she found baffling.

The Title IX investigation stemmed from an incident in October 2017 in which the student forcibly got on top of her, kissed her and removed some of her clothing without her consent, McAvoy said.

McAvoy also said she believes that two other students were victimized by the same man during the time her case was being adjudicated. One of the those students, Lissy Gold, said the man stalked and harassed her in January 2018 after she rebuffed his sexual advances. The male student in question subsequently transferred schools, students said.

At a student meeting Friday night, and again on Monday, students said Dickinson’s administration seemed to lack a sense of urgency when it came to Title IX investigations and the measures that were needed to ensure student safety.