Dickinson Law announces commencement speaker

  • Updated
Graduates of Dickinson Law this year will have the opportunity to hear from someone who is well acquainted with the institution before they cross the stage and walk into post-college life.

The school named Peter G. Glenn, a former dean of Penn State Dickinson Law, as the 2022 commencement speaker, a news release said. 

"Glenn served as the ninth dean of Dickinson Law and played a significant role in the 1997 affiliation and 2000 merger of Dickinson Law with Penn State University," the release said.

The release said that prior to serving as the school's dean, Glenn was a partner in what is now known as Jones Day, an international law firm. He had also been a member of law faculties at the University of North Carolina, University of South Carolina and Washington and Lee University.

Following his time as Dickinson Law's dean, Glenn became an executive deputy general counsel in the Pennsylvania Governor's Office of General Counsel. He was appointed general counsel of Stevens & Lee, a multistate business law firm, where he served from 2006 to 2015, the release said. 

Glenn then became an adjunct member of the Dickinson Law faculty, teaching Professional Responsibility; Transactional Writing and Drafting; and Law Practice Management. He held this position until the end of 2020 when he retired. 

He holds a bachelor of arts from Middlebury College as well as a juris doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, according to the release.

Commencement is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 13 and will be held in Dickinson College's Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium at 360 W. Louther St. A reception for the graduates and their guests will be held after the ceremony on the lawn and in Ridge Commons at Dickinson Law. 

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

