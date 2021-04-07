Dickinson College unveils walk exploring slavery and freedom on campus

Dickinson College had ties to men on both sides of the decision, said Charlotte Goodman, a sophomore at Dickinson. Chief Justice Roger Taney, who wrote the majority opinion, Justice Robert Grier, who voted with the majority, and President James Buchanan, who vocally supported the decision, were all Dickinson College graduates. Justice John McLean, who dissented with the majority decision, was a former trustee of the college.

“We wanted to create this marker as a cautionary tale for modern Dickinsonians. The lesson being that knowledge does not lead to justice and just because one knows does not mean that one understands,” Goodman said, adding that the illiterate, unschooled Scott had a better grasp of the promise of the Constitution than men like Taney.

A series of stops on the walk draw attention to the role of free Black people and formerly enslaved people who were employed by the college. Dickinson College junior Liz McCreary said the college employed more than two dozen individuals who were born into slavery and worked on campus.

A resident of Carlisle and graduate of Carlisle High School, McCreary said there’s often focus on people like Rush and Dickinson, but it’s these Black men whose stories are generally not known who made the campus what it was and enjoyed great popularity among the students.