Dickinson College to split students' presence on campus in spring semester

Dickinson College President Margee Ensign on Thursday said students will return to campus in the spring, though they will be staggered by year.

Freshmen and sophomores will be on the Carlisle campus starting in January and then leave during spring break to finish their classes remotely.

Juniors and seniors will then reside and attend classes on campus after spring break, paving the way for a possible graduation ceremony for the seniors.

Ensign said students with extenuating circumstances may petition the college to stay on campus during the spring semester.

"The success of our in-person plan depends on everyone in our community strictly following health and safety guidelines," Ensign said. "It will require an understanding and an acceptance that Dickinson will look different next semester. Many classes may still be offered remotely; masks will be required and large gatherings will not be permitted."

Ensign said college officials believe that testing, contact tracing and other mitigation elements are in place to help students return safely to campus.