Dickinson College to rename buildings, campus gateway for former slaves

Dickinson College announced Thursday it would rename a residence hall and a campus gateway after former slaves who were longtime employees and friends of the college.

According to a news release from the college, the Board of Trustees this month unanimously approved the changes recommended in the Dickinson & Slavery report issued in 2019 from the House Divided Project.

The report explored the college's complex ties to slavery.

Cooper Hall, currently named for Thomas Cooper, a slaveholder who taught briefly at the college, will be renamed Spradley-Young Hall. The change honors Henry Spradley and Robert Young, two formerly enslaved men and longtime college employees who helped integrate the Dickinson campus in the 19th century.

East College Gate will be renamed Pinkney Family Gate, honoring both Carrie and Noah Pinkney, who were popular African-American food sellers on campus for decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.