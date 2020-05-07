Dickinson College to rename buildings, campus gateway for former slaves

Dickinson College announced Thursday it would rename a residence hall and a campus gateway after former slaves who were longtime employees and friends of the college.
According to a news release from the college, the Board of Trustees this month unanimously approved the changes recommended in the Dickinson & Slavery report issued in 2019 from the House Divided Project.
The report explored the college's complex ties to slavery.
Cooper Hall, currently named for Thomas Cooper, a slaveholder who taught briefly at the college, will be renamed Spradley-Young Hall. The change honors Henry Spradley and Robert Young, two formerly enslaved men and longtime college employees who helped integrate the Dickinson campus in the 19th century.
East College Gate will be renamed Pinkney Family Gate, honoring both Carrie and Noah Pinkney, who were popular African-American food sellers on campus for decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
“These changes are the first important steps toward more accurately reflecting the history of Dickinson and those who have contributed to it,” Ensign said in the news release. “In true Dickinson spirit, this became an all-campus effort, with the community having an opportunity to weigh in on the research gathered as well as plans for the path forward.”
“We launched the Dickinson & Slavery initiative to get the community talking about the college’s ties to both slavery and the anti-slavery movement,” said Professor of History Matthew Pinsker, director of the House Divided Project and lead researcher of the Dickinson & Slavery initiative. “We are happy to continue that work, as the House Divided Project will develop content for public explanations about these name changes.”
The college will hold renaming ceremonies in the next academic year and invite the descendants of the facilities’ namesakes.
The college said it will explore other potential name changes for additional buildings with wide-ranging considerations related to recognizing more diverse historic contributions to the school and nation.
